Money Hill Unveils Multi-Million Dollar Clubhouse Renovation

ABITA SPRINGS, La. (press release) –Money Hill Golf & Country Club is proud to announce the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation to its clubhouse, designed to elevate the member and guest experience for years to come. The $3.5 million project refreshed approximately 80% of the clubhouse’s first floor, introducing a new state-of-the-art kitchen, beautifully updated interiors, and the highly anticipated Magnolia Room, a stunning ballroom space that can accommodate up to 300 guests.

The extensive renovation reflects Money Hill’s remarkable membership growth, expanding from 363 members to 645 in just six years, and the club’s commitment to continually enhancing amenities for its community. The newly designed spaces blend timeless Southern elegance with modern functionality, drawing inspiration from the surrounding natural landscape to create an upgraded environment for social gatherings, fine dining, and private events.

“We are thrilled to open the doors to a refreshed clubhouse that reflects both the history and future of Money Hill,” said Mimi Goodyear Dossett, President of Money Hill. “This renovation allows us to better serve our members with beautiful spaces designed for both everyday enjoyment and unforgettable celebrations. We can’t wait for our members and guests to experience all the enhancements firsthand!”

- Sponsors -

The renovation project included new flooring, lighting, furniture, wallpaper, and beadboard accents throughout the main floor, restrooms, and locker rooms. A key highlight is the brand-new Magnolia Room, which adds a flexible and elegant venue option for weddings, private parties, and club events.

The club also invested $1 million into expanding and modernizing the kitchen, creating the most state-of-the-art kitchen on the Northshore with two fully functioning culinary spaces: one dedicated to daily member dining, and another designed to service large-scale events. Additionally, Money Hill upgraded the clubhouse’s sound system, enhancing the atmosphere and guest experience.

Local talent was at the heart of the renovation, with Voelkel McWilliams Construction serving as the project’s contractor and interior designers Beth Walther & Jolie Helm Bruhl with their team at Design Studio leading the design transformation. Inspired by the surrounding natural beauty of Money Hill, the interiors incorporate earthy tones and botanical details that echo the landscape outside, complete with a beautiful hand-painted mural by local artist Gretchen Armbruster.

“Our goal was to honor the character and natural beauty of Money Hill while creating refreshed spaces that feel timeless and welcoming,” said Beth Walther, principal designer at Design Studio. “From the Magnolia Room to the updated furnishings, every detail was chosen to elevate the member experience.”

The newly updated clubhouse complements Money Hill’s already robust amenities, which include championship golf, a fitness center, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, tennis and pickleball courts, and hiking trails winding through the community’s scenic, conservation-focused landscape. For more information about Money Hill Golf & Country Club, visit moneyhill.com.

About Money Hill

- Sponsors -

Money Hill is a 5,600-acre luxury gated residential community, country club, and golf course surrounded by nature preserves that sits an hour North of New Orleans in the hills of St. Tammany Parish. It’s conveniently located within minutes of Downtown Covington and Abita Springs, and close to the top public and private schools in the state. The grounds at Money Hill are not only the setting of an award-winning golf course and lifestyle community, but they are also home to the St. Tammany Parish office of the Louisiana Nature Conservancy. Money Hill is committed to the preservation and stewardship of the natural environment we have inherited.