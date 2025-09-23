Monday + Partners Honored for 2025 Design Award for LA.IO

NEW ORLEANS — Monday + Partners, the New Orleans–based creative services agency, announced on Sept. 18 that its work creating the Louisiana Innovation brand, LA.IO, has been recognized in the 2025 Fast Company Innovation by Design Awards.

“This recognition means a lot because it reinforces what we’ve always known: innovation in Louisiana is real, it’s big, and it’s ours,” Josh Fleig, Chief Innovation Officer, LED. “The LA.IO platform was built to support and celebrate that work, and honors like this help us push the mission forward.”

The LA.IO brand was developed in collaboration with Louisiana Economic Development to give Louisiana innovation a powerful new identity. LA.IO is designed as an open-source platform that unites, supports, and celebrates innovators across the state. The project included brand development, a new visual identity, and a film series highlighting Louisiana innovators whose work is already impacting global industries. The series debuted during the Governor’s Innovation Day at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans and can be viewed at LA.IO.

- Sponsors -

“Louisiana has always had its own brand of innovation. It’s inventive, it’s global, and it carries a momentum that deserves the world’s attention. LA.IO was created to give that force a clear flag to fly,” said Dylan DiBona, Partner at Monday + Partners. “This honor from Fast Company is recognition not only of design, but of the powerful ideas and people driving Louisiana forward. We’re proud to have played a role in giving that story the stage it deserves.”

Now in its eighth year, Monday + Partners continues to deliver award-winning work for clients who value collaboration and momentum over yesterday’s bloated processes. The agency operates as an on-demand creative department, providing strategy, creative development, and production for brands that need senior-level thinking and execution that moves fast.

Honorees of the Innovation by Design Awards were selected by a panel of leading designers, business executives, and Fast Company editors from nearly 2,000 applications. The awards highlight work that exemplifies originality, beauty, cultural significance, and measurable business impact.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

To see the complete list of winners, visit Fast Company’s Innovation by Design list.

About Monday + Partners

Monday + Partners is a nimble, senior-level creative department based in New Orleans. We specialize in brand strategy, creative development, and production for organizations that want to move fast and make an impact. Our work spans integrated campaigns, brand platforms, content development, and storytelling, with a process built on collaboration and momentum.