Mockly Rebrands to Tap Growth in Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market

NEW ORLEANS — Mockly, a New Orleans–based producer of non-alcoholic craft beverages, has launched a rebrand aimed at strengthening its position in the rapidly expanding no- and low-alcohol market. The refresh reflects the company’s next phase of growth as it looks to compete nationally while maintaining production and creative roots in New Orleans.

Mockly – Local Roots and Cultural Backing

Founded by Tarik and Aimée Sedky, Mockly entered the beverage market in 2021 with a line of mixologist-crafted drinks designed as alternatives to traditional cocktails. The company’s growing visibility has also drawn local investment from musician Trombone Shorty (Troy Andrews), who joined the brand as a partner and investor earlier this year, aligning its creative identity with one of New Orleans’ most recognizable cultural ambassadors.

The rebrand includes updated packaging, new flavor names, and a return to its 8.4-ounce can format — a move that co-founder Tarik Sedky said better aligns the product with cocktail culture rather than soda or seltzer categories.

“Mockly’s rebrand is about showing the world how New Orleans does non-alc,” Sedky said. “We’ve always had a great product, and now we’re building a brand that connects emotionally with people who want something vibrant, flavorful, and real.”

The visual identity was developed in partnership with New Orleans design firm Day Job and digital studio Alright, both of which have worked with regional consumer brands. The new look was roll out across retailers this fall, including Total Wine and Whole Foods stores in Louisiana, Washington D.C., Massachusetts, and Georgia.

Mockly’s updated lineup features Blueberry Floral Spritz, Herbal Tangerine Elixir, and Pomegranate Ginger Tonic, along with a new cold brew–based drink called Citron Café Noir. While the formulas remain unchanged, the company says the smaller can size supports reduced sugar and calorie content as it targets health-conscious consumers.

Growth in the Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market

The rebrand comes amid rapid national growth in the non-alcoholic beverage sector. Industry researchers at IWSR project the U.S. no-alcohol market will reach nearly $5 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual rate of about 18% from 2024 to 2028.

NielsenIQ reports that retail sales of non-alcoholic beer, wine, and spirits have already surpassed $500 million, increasing by roughly 31% year over year, while non-alcoholic beer alone is up more than 22% in 2025. Analysts attribute much of that expansion to younger legal-age consumers who are driving demand for “cocktail-adjacent” and better-for-you beverage options.

These trends align closely with Mockly’s positioning as a locally produced, premium non-alcoholic drink designed to fit both social and health-conscious lifestyles. By emphasizing New Orleans’ cultural flair and mixology heritage, the company joins a growing field of beverage startups leveraging Louisiana’s creative economy to reach national audiences.

Birthplace of the Cocktail

New Orleans is widely regarded as the birthplace of the cocktail, a reputation that dates back to the early 19th century. Many accounts credit Antoine Amedie Peychaud, a Creole apothecary, with creating the Sazerac — often cited as America’s first mixed drink to be called a “cocktail.” Peychaud reportedly served his brandy-and-bitters mixture in an egg cup, or coquetier in French, a term some historians believe later evolved into the English word “cocktail.”

Mockly builds on that tradition with a line of non-alcoholic beverages inspired by the city’s deep cocktail culture. Each 8.4-ounce can features a mixologist-crafted blend made with real ingredients, designed to offer a complex, flavorful alternative for drinkers and non-drinkers alike.

Mockly’s products are served in restaurants and bars across the city, including James Beard Award–winning venues, and are available at Whole Foods and Total Wine locations in Louisiana, Washington D.C., Massachusetts, and Georgia, as well as online at DrinkMockly.com and Amazon.