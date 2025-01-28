Mister Oso x Ortega Pop-Up Celebrates Super Bowl with Ticket Give-Away

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Ortega, the iconic taco sauce brand, is joining forces with Mister Oso, the vibrant New Orleans hotspot for Latin-inspired cuisine, to host a celebration of food and community timed to coincide with the biggest weekend in football. They are calling it the Mister Oso x Ortega Tailgate Taco Pop-Up and it will be open to the public on Feb. 8 at 3 p.m.

The Mister Oso x Ortega Tailgate Taco Pop-Up will also feature a complementary dinner for 40 New Orleans first responders and their guests, honoring their dedication to the city.

In addition to a delicious dinner, the Ortega brand will also give away two tickets to the big game on Sunday to one of the attendees at the Pop-Up.

Creative dishes like Fried Chicken Tacos, Frito Pie, and Beef Birria Tacos will be on offer, all showcasing Ortega’s versatile lineup of taco shells, tortillas, sauces, and seasonings. The most popular Mister Oso dishes will also be available alongside the special Mister Oso x Ortega Pop Up Menu.

Chef Blake Edmunds, flying in from Mister Oso’s Denver location for a special appearance in New Orleans, was awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand in both 2023 and 2024. Together with Ortega and the Mister Oso team, Chef Blake has created a dining experience that’s both innovative and community driven.

“The Mister Oso team is thrilled to partner with the Ortega brand to celebrate the big game’s arrival in New Orleans,” said Billy Blatty, partner, Mister Oso. “We have created unique and delicious items incorporating the Ortega brand and can’t wait for attendees to try them. Most importantly, we wanted to honor the extraordinary efforts of New Orleans first responders during this special Pop-Up.”