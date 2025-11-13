Military Spending Up 77% Generating $17B Statewide

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) — Military-related spending in Louisiana generated more than $17 billion in total economic activity during fiscal year 2024, according to a new statewide analysis released by Louisiana Economic Development. The report shows notable expansion in the state’s defense sector since the previous study four years ago, underscoring the military’s continued impact on jobs, investment and community development.

Since 2021, total military-related economic output has increased by 77%, and employment has risen 52%, with more than 117,000 jobs and $707 million in state and local tax revenues supported by defense activity across Louisiana.

“Louisiana is competing and winning in the defense economy. Our shipyards, bases and defense companies are creating jobs, driving innovation and powering growth in every region of our state,” Gov. Jeff Landry said. “This administration is focused on building that momentum and keeping Louisiana at the forefront of America’s defense and economic future.”

Conducted by Business Development Advisors and The Roosevelt Group for Louisiana Economic Development and the Louisiana Military Advisory Council, the analysis examines military installations, defense contracts and retiree and veteran spending to measure the military’s economic impact on the state and within LED’s eight defined regions.

Beyond the statewide totals, the analysis highlights how Louisiana’s defense economy continues to attract investment, create jobs and strengthen communities. From advanced manufacturing to emerging aerospace and technology sectors, military-related activity supports industries that drive innovation and expand opportunities statewide.

“Louisiana’s military presence is a source of strength for every region of our state,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. “The men and women who serve, the contractors who support them and the veterans who continue to contribute after service all play a vital role in our success. LED is proud to work alongside our defense community to expand opportunity, attract investment and strengthen the communities that make Louisiana thrive.”

Recent developments in Louisiana’s defense industry further reinforce these findings. Bollinger Shipyards, based in Louisiana, was awarded a major U.S. Navy contract to construct six Arctic Security Cutters at its facilities in Lockport. At Barksdale Air Force Base, VRC Metal Systems is investing in a new maintenance facility that will provide advanced repair capabilities for B-52 aircraft and create high-skilled engineering and technician positions. Together, these projects build on a record year of defense contracting in Louisiana, with more than $3 billion in Department of Defense and Coast Guard projects performed in 2024.

The report also expands its analysis to include federal spending and contract activity associated with Louisiana’s veterans, capturing for the first time the full scope of their economic contributions. The findings show that more than 26,000 military retirees and 260,000 veterans living in the state contribute billions of dollars annually to local economies. Combined, veteran expenditures and the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs contracts generated $5.6 billion in output and supported more than 35,000 jobs statewide.

“As someone who has served, I know the deep commitment Louisiana’s veterans and military families carry into every part of their lives,” said Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Charlton J. Meginley. “This report shows that their contributions extend well beyond military service—strengthening our economy, our communities, and our state as a whole. Their continued impact is something all Louisianans can take pride in.”

The complete Military Economic Impact Analysis can be found on LED’s website and provides a detailed look at the statewide and regional economic contributions of Louisiana’s military and veteran communities. Additional information on LED programs designed to support veterans and veteran-owned businesses can also be found on the website.