Watching children grow from infancy into the chaotic toddler days can be filled with plenty of moments of joy. For many parents and caregivers, it can also be filled with hesitation, questions and fear of the unknown. Is my child thriving in the best way? Are they hitting all developmental marks? How can I best help my child as they grow?

Enter a new early childhood developmental app, Milestone Mate. Created in 2025 by Shay Claiborne, the app provides critical resources for parents and caregivers with markers, milestones and checklists that can help monitor a child’s growth from birth through school age.

- Sponsors -

Yet, for Claiborne, a trained professional in child and family studies who has worked as a behavioral therapist for young children with autism and counseled parents in family education, launching the app has been much more than a professional opportunity. For her, it’s personal.

“Before I ever imagined building a software company, I was a mother searching for answers,” she said. “My daughter was 18 months old and not yet using words to communicate. Even with my background in early childhood development, I felt the fear and confusion that so many parents feel. I knew what signs to look for because of my professional experience, and I knew exactly where to go for help because I had built relationships with therapists and clinicians. With timely support, my daughter began receiving services, and today she is thriving in kindergarten.”

For Claiborne, experiencing the doubts, fear and anxiety first-hand solidified the need for a tool for parents early on in their child’s growth.

“I had spent years in a local nonprofit walking alongside families who were desperately trying to get help for their children and facing long waitlists, unclear next steps and very little follow-through,” she said. “I realized that early intervention only works when families can access it quickly, when providers know whether referrals turned into real services and when someone is keeping track of a child’s progress. There was no single system doing that. MilestoneMate came from living this problem as both the parent and the provider. I knew families needed a tool that was simple, clear and compassionate. And I knew early childhood providers needed a way to finally track screenings, referrals and outcomes in one place. No parent should feel alone in this journey, and no provider should be left guessing if a child ever received the help they recommended.”

The response from users of the app has been overwhelming, confirming the need for easy-to-use resources for parents. According to Claiborne, the beta version, which launched in 2025 and was initially tested in local childcare centers, hit home with parents who began asking for their own version to use at home.

- Sponsors -

“The response confirmed how deeply this tool was needed. This next chapter is about opening the doors wider,” Claiborne said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, common milestones range from holding their heads up while on their tummy, smiling when you interact with them, rolling over and sitting up for younger babies, to walking, saying first words, jumping and drawing for toddlers.

Milestone Mate has already garnered more than approval from users; it has been recognized local and national business incubator programs, most recently by the 2025 Intuit Ideas Program, which provides a cash grant of $5,000 upon successful completion of the program, along with mentorship resources such as networking opportunities with Intuit professionals and program alumni.

“The recognition we received in 2025 means so much because it came during a year when we were building every single day,” Claiborne said. “Being selected for programs like the Intuit Ideas Program, Camelback Ventures and others reminded us that people truly believe in this mission. Each organization gave us mentors, guidance and a community of founders who understand how hard it is to build something new. Their support shaped the way we designed MilestoneMate and deepened our commitment to listening closely to families and early childhood providers.”

For Claiborne, recognition and support from leaders across tech and small businesses affirms the company’s mission and inspires her to continue to grow the company locally in New Orleans.

“We placed third in the Nexus Louisiana Technology Cup,” she said. “We were the only New Orleans–based tech startup [that] placed in that statewide competition for people building technology in Louisiana. That moment affirmed not only the importance of our work, but also the strength and potential of the tech talent emerging from our city. As a founder, these recognitions remind me that our vision resonates far beyond our local community. For the company, they signal that the problem we are solving is national, urgent and ready for scale. They tell us that MilestoneMate is on the right path and that the world is paying attention to what we are building here in New Orleans.”

Accolades aside, the app also continues to receive praise from users, especially parents who have noted its ease of use and accessibility.

“Parents can join in two ways: through their childcare center using a free access code or by signing up directly,” she said. “Once inside the app, parents answer quick, age-based questions about their child. These questionnaires replace long papers and confusing checklists. When they submit their answers, they immediately see how their child is doing across five areas of development: social, motor, cognitive, behavior and language.

Results are shown in easy-to-understand categories like thriving, emerging or needs support.

“If any area needs attention, [the app] automatically guides families to the next steps,” explained Claiborne. “This includes recommendations they can bring to their pediatrician, possible referrals and resources that make the path forward clearer. As the child grows, new questionnaires appear at the right ages, helping parents stay connected to their child’s development throughout their early years. The app follows the journey from screening to services, all in one place.”

Beyond the home, the app is also designed to aid caregivers, early-learning programs, therapists and pediatric healthcare teams, offering an additional tool in the toolbox for assessing each child’s unique needs in a new way.

“Many providers spend up to 45 minutes completing screenings manually for each child, and even then, they may not know what happened after a referral was made,” noted Claiborne. “[This app] reduces that time significantly and gives providers something they have never had before: real-time data that ensures no child gets lost in paperwork or forgotten in the process. Providers can finally see the full journey from the first screening to receiving services, which brings clarity, compliance and peace of mind.”

Creating the app, Claiborne resourced a team of technology experts, healthcare professionals and personal experiences from parents and caregivers for a well-thought-through experience for users across varying backgrounds.

“I am a non-technical founder, but I surrounded myself with a team that believes in this mission as deeply as I do,” she said. “Our head of product design and our lead full-stack developer have helped bring every feature to life with intention, care and countless rounds of refinement. We built, tested, listened and refined again. Families shaped this product. Educators shaped it. Pediatric professionals shaped it. MilestoneMate is a community-built tool created with the people who use it. Every update reflects real stories, real needs and real children.”

With increasingly difficult-to-navigate healthcare and insurance systems, misconceptions around children’s development and needs, confusion around vaccines and misinformation across social media platforms, Milestone Mate is especially important now more than ever, according to Claiborne who believes this tool will change the landscape for developmental healthcare for all children.

“We are living in a moment where children’s healthcare is facing real challenges,” said Claiborne. “Developmental delays are rising, waitlists are stretching even longer, and families often feel lost trying to navigate insurance and complex systems. As healthcare becomes more strained, we are intentionally building MilestoneMate with preventive child health in mind. Early information, timely screenings and clear guidance are some of the strongest forms of prevention. When families know what to look for and where to go, they can act sooner and avoid months of unnecessary delays.”

Claiborne said she is also creating partnerships with therapeutic clinics that are committed to prioritizing MilestoneMate families.

“Just as important, we are collecting the data the field has been missing,” she said. “You cannot fix what you do not track. For the first time, early childhood programs can see how long it takes for children to move from screening to evaluation to services. That data helps leaders make better decisions and helps communities understand where the system is breaking down.”

Claiborne said she is looking forward to a big year.

“We are expanding our reach with childcare centers, partnering with healthcare systems, and deepening the data capabilities that help providers truly close the loop on referrals,” she said. “We are building new parent dashboards, monthly summaries and easier ways to access support resources. Most of all, I am excited to continue building something that changes the developmental journey for children and the adults who love them. 2026 is a year of growth, impact and possibility.”

Milestone Mate

Milestonemate.app