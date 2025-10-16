Miel Brewery Wins Gold Medal at 2025 Beer Festival

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Miel Brewery earned a gold medal at the 2025 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, hosted and presented by the Brewers Association.

Flor de Jamaica Earns National Gold

In the 2025 competition, beers and ciders spanning 108 beer categories and six cider categories were judged by panels of professional judges. Winning a coveted Great American Beer Festival competition medal signifies global recognition for brewing excellence, acknowledging the quality and style accuracy of the beer or cider.

A Celebration of Culture and Craft

Miel Brewery was recognized in the American Sour Ale beer-style category for its Flor De Jamaica, a sour ale brewed with hibiscus flowers, pink salt, and cinnamon bark. Miel Brewery is a 600-barrel microbrewery located in New Orleans, Louisiana, that prides itself on being a Latina- and brewer-owned brewery dedicated to crafting fresh, small-batch beers and cultivating an inclusive, welcoming space for everyone.

“We’re still in disbelief. As a small, independent team without the large-scale resources of bigger breweries, this recognition feels deeply validating. It’s an incredible honor that celebrates our commitment to brewing beer that reflects our community and our roots,” said Alexander Peyroux, Co-Founder & Brewmaster at Miel Brewery & Taproom.

“It’s so exciting to see a beer inspired by agua de jamaica, the Latin iced hibiscus tea I grew up drinking coming from a Honduran-American household become a taproom favorite and now earn recognition at the Great American Beer Festival! It’s incredible to see flavors rooted in Hispanic culture being shared and celebrated through craft beer. Alex and Shawna really nailed the flavors when they brewed this beer. It captures that perfect balance of floral, tart, and refreshing,” said Janice Montoya, Co-Founder & Creative Director at Miel Brewery & Taproom.

Honoring Excellence in Brewing

This year’s results revealed 273 breweries and cideries earned 347 medals. The Great American Beer Festival panel of judges evaluated noteworthy brews and ciders across 108 beer categories, six cider categories, and the Pro-Am and Collaboration competitions.

“The Great American Beer Festival competition is the ultimate proving ground, recognizing the absolute best in innovation and craftsmanship from brewers all over the country. Earning a medal here, whether it’s gold, silver, or bronze, is an incredible, career-defining achievement that signifies a brew’s excellence against the most rigorous standards in the industry,” remarked Chris Williams, competition director for the Brewers Association. “The Brewers Association proudly celebrates the accomplishments of every single medal winner.”

The awards ceremony, live-streamed on The Brewing Network on Saturday, October 11, 2025, was held in the festival hall at the Colorado Convention Center as part of the Great American Beer Festival before Saturday’s session. For more information on the Great American Beer Festival competition, including a complete 2025 winners list and photos, visit GreatAmericanBeerFestival.com.

The award-winning Flor De Jamaica, along with many other Miel beers, is available fresh from the source at Miel Brewery’s taproom in the Irish Channel neighborhood. It can also be found on draft at select bars and restaurants throughout New Orleans.

About Miel Brewery

Miel Brewery, founded in 2018 by Alex Peyroux and Janice Montoya, is a small-batch brewery in New Orleans’ Irish Channel neighborhood known for its creative, community-driven approach to craft beer. Drawing on both tradition and innovation, the Latina- and brewer-owned business emphasizes local sourcing, environmental mindfulness, and flavors that reflect the founders’ cultural heritage and the neighborhood’s vibrant character. Guided by the belief that beer brings people together, Miel has built an inclusive space that welcomes locals and visitors alike.

According to Miel Brewery, Peyroux’s parents picked up beekeeping as a hobby and began supplying Peyroux and Montoya with “enormous amounts of raw delicious Louisiana honey.” After doing some research on honey, they came to find that the word “miel” means honey in Spanish and French. “Miel as a word acts as a bridge, connecting both their backgrounds and cultures,” they said.