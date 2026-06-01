Midyear Momentum

As summer arrives and New Orleans shifts from festival to vacation season, one thing remains constant — the momentum of our business community. Across the region, I continue to see leaders, entrepreneurs and organizations moving forward with optimism. It’s one of the many reasons I remain incredibly bullish about this year and the future of our city and region.

June is often viewed as a slower month in business, but I’ve found it can also be one of the most productive. It offers an opportunity to reflect on the first half of the year, evaluate where we’re headed and focus on the opportunities ahead. This month, our staff will gather for a midyear review, adjust where needed and position ourselves to finish the year strong.

At Renaissance Publishing, this year continues to hold special meaning as we celebrate our 20th anniversary. Looking back to our beginnings in 2006, just months after Hurricane Katrina, it’s incredible to see how far both our company and our region have come. What started as a small, passionate team with a belief in the power of local storytelling has grown into a platform dedicated to highlighting the people and organizations driving the renaissance of our region.

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One of the privileges of publishing Biz New Orleans is having a front-row seat to the individuals shaping our economy and community. Every month, we share stories of innovators, nonprofit leaders, business owners and civic champions who are making a meaningful impact. Their success reminds us that the future of New Orleans will not be defined by our challenges, but by the determination of the people who choose to invest here and make a difference.

This month’s issue continues that mission with stories that spotlight growth, leadership and innovation across our region. I encourage you to support local businesses, attend networking events and continue building the partnerships that strengthen our economy.

The energy across New Orleans feels different right now — more collaborative, more hopeful and more forward-looking. Progress happens when people believe in the future, and I truly believe the best chapters for our region are still ahead.