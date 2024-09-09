Mid South Extrusion Announces $17 Million Investment for Continued Growth at Monroe Facility

MONROE, La. – Mid South Extrusion, a flexible film and bag manufacturer, announced it is investing $17 million at its facility in Ouachita Parish to install two new state-of-the-art blown film extrusion lines to support growing demand from customers.

The company expects to create 21 direct new jobs while retaining 189 current positions in the state. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 45 indirect new jobs, for a total of 66 potential new jobs in the Northeast Region.

“Mid South Extrusion has driven economic activity and created opportunity in northeast Louisiana for nearly 40 years, and we are proud that they continue to grow in Louisiana,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said in a press release. “I thank MSE for its continued reinvestment and commitment to our state and best-in-class manufacturing workforce.”

The additional lines will allow the company to increase production of polyethylene film, the thin, lightweight plastic sheeting that is used to seal and protect a wide variety of packaged industrial and consumer products. MSE serves customers in a wide array of sectors, including agriculture, consumer products, food and beverage, e-commerce and industrial applications.

“This investment boosts our production capacity, allowing us to target new markets and capitalize on our momentum in the flexible packaging industry,” MSE Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Mark Kent Anderson said. “Our deep appreciation for our state and community, coupled with the unwavering support from local and state officials, makes reinvestment and expansion in Monroe an obvious choice. Mid South Extrusion eagerly anticipates continued growth in Monroe for many years.”

Mid South Extrusion was founded in 1986 as a small blown-film company, beginning operations with one production line and four employees in a 17,000 square-foot building. After 38 years, the company remains a family-owned business and with this expansion will operate 14 production lines in 350,000 square-feet with more than 200 employees.

Installation on the two new lines is underway and they are expected to be commissioned by August 2025.

“We are proud to have Mid South Extrusion to continue to invest and grow in our city,” Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis said. “This investment provides opportunities for residents to be employed here, earn a living here and support their families here. We are honored to have them expanding their presence in the City of Monroe and we look forward to more great things to come.”

To win the project in Monroe, LED offered the company a competitive incentives package including the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. It also includes a $500,000 performance-based grant for building modifications and utility improvements contingent upon meeting investment and payroll targets. MSE is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Enterprise Zone programs.

“Mid South Extrusion has experienced significant growth by delivering premium quality films for its customers, while providing high-wage careers for its team members,” Grow NELA President and CEO Rob Cleveland said. “Mid South Extrusion is an anchor employer in the City of Monroe, and this new investment signifies its commitment to the city and Ouachita Parish. The Northeast Region is grateful for this significant expansion that will create new jobs and grow our tax base.”

Register here to be notified about Mid South Extrusion job opportunities, hiring events and news updates.