Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo Marks 20 Years

NEW ORLEANS — Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo will celebrate its 20th anniversary May 15–17 with a revised format that moves the longtime Bayou St. John festival to a pair of Mid-City venues, including The Broadside and the Historic Pitot House.

Format for 20th Anniversary

Organizers said the 2026 edition, billed as “Bayou Boogaloo On Tour,” will not take place at its traditional Bayou St. John location near Orleans Avenue, instead shifting programming primarily to The Broadside, an indoor-outdoor venue at 600 N. Broad St.

The three-day event will continue to serve as a fundraiser for Friends of Bayou St. John, the nonprofit that produces the festival and supports year-round preservation and programming along the bayou.

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Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo – Programming

The anniversary format introduces a split schedule, with general admission programming centered at The Broadside and a daytime VIP “Canopy Club” experience hosted at the Historic Pitot House on Moss Street.

Programming will be split between the Historic Pitot House and The Broadside, with daytime VIP events at the Pitot House followed by evening programming at The Broadside, which will serve as the festival’s primary venue.

The Broadside will host programming May 15 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., May 16 from 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and May 17 from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., featuring two stages — The Pavilion and an outdoor stage — along with additional pop-up performances.

will host programming May 15 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., May 16 from 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and May 17 from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., featuring two stages — The Pavilion and an outdoor stage — along with additional pop-up performances. The Pitot House will host VIP “Canopy Club” events May 16 and 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., followed by a transition of performances to The Broadside, including a “piano in a truck” pop-up and a second-line procession.

Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo – Music Lineup and Programming

The 2026 music lineup includes River Eckert Band, Big Chief Brian and Nouveau Bounce featuring James Andrews, Last Dance — a Donna Summer tribute featuring Anaïs St. John, Al “Little Fats” Jackson, Where Y’acht, Hollyrock, Neonautica, Colin Davis & Night People and Sinead Angele Band. Additional performances at the Pitot House will include Johnny Vidacovich Trio featuring James Singleton and Brian Haas, Kristin Diable, Robert Eustis with Andre Bohren, Dusky Waters, The Desert Nudes and Shawn Williams, along with surprise appearances.

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A public market and food vendors will also be featured throughout the weekend at The Broadside.

The Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo traces its origins to 2005 and is produced by Friends of Bayou St. John, a 501(c)(3) organization focused on promoting a healthy and sustainable bayou through ecological, cultural and community-based initiatives.

Returning sponsors include the New Orleans Tourism Culture Fund, Southern Eagle and Cumulus Media. Organizers said additional sponsorship opportunities remain available.

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Tickets are available online, and event images can be accessed through a shared media folder.