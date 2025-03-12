Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo Announces 2025 Music Lineup

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Big Freedia’s Gospel Revival, Honey Island Swamp Band’s Dark Side of the Bayou, and a special 4:20 p.m. set from the 420 Funk Mob featuring Members of Parliament Funkadelic will headline the 18th annual Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo on May 16, 17 and 18.

The three-day festival features live music, comedy, cabaret, an arts market, and various food and beverage vendors. Unique to the Bayou Boogaloo is the opportunity for festival-goers to enjoy the music from land or water. Proceeds benefit Friends of Bayou St. John, the nonprofit organization dedicated to the stewardship and protection of Bayou St. John. Early bird weekend passes are on sale now for $34.50 while supplies last.

This year’s festival will be held on the banks of Bayou St. John between Lafitte Street and Orleans Avenue, which is a smaller footprint than previous Boogaloos. The arts market, previously located between Orleans and Dumaine Streets, is between Lafitte and Orleans as well. The Orleans stage is again the primary music stage and the Variety Tent – last year’s Comedy and Cabaret tent – and is expanding to include singer-songwriters and will serve as the festival’s second stage.

- Sponsors -

“We are excited to once again bring a top-notch music line-up to our long-time home on the banks of Bayou St. John,” said Jared Zeller, festival producer, founder and President of Friends of Bayou St. John. Zeller staged the first Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo in 2006 to bring together his Bayou St. John neighbors as they rebuilt and recovered from the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina. Since then, the festival has grown to support cultural, community, and ecological stewardship on the banks of Bayou St. John.

The complete 2025 music line-up includes Big Freedia’s Gospel Revival, 420 Funk Mob featuring Members of Parliament Funkadelic, Jagged Little Pill: An Alanis Morissette Tribute featuring Alexis Marceaux, Leo Nocentelli, LSD Clownsystem, Honey Island Swamp Band presents Dark Side of the Bayou, GLBL WRMNG, Crowe Boys, Jelly Joseph, Desert Nudes, Billy Iuso, Alexis & The Sanity, Ghalia Volt, James Andrews & The Crescent City Allstars, Bo Dollis Jr & The Wild Magnolias, Asylum Chorus and Kirkland Green.

Programming on the Variety stage includes John “Papa” Gros Solo Performance, Inferno Burlesque, Happy Time Healing Sheaux: Comedy, Improv, Games & More! Hosted by Brett Siddell, Joy Clark, Roast Battle League New Orleans, Asylum Variety Show, Rene Gros, Work the Crowd: An Interactive Comedy Experience feat. Ryan Rogers and Marcus Bond, Drag Bingo Hosted by Katrina Waters, Banks St. Comedy Brunch with JQ Palms, Comedy Gumbeaux Hosted by Red Bean, Mikayla Braun, Shawan Rice, and Greetings from Queer Mountain Hosted by Amanda G.

In addition to programming on two stages, Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo boasts a curated arts market, kids programming, a VIP Canopy Club, a Crawfish Eating Contest, and food from numerous local vendors.

In 2024, the festival’s eco-friendly efforts led to the recycling of 220 lbs. of aluminum, 295 lbs. of plastic, 320 lbs. of glass, and 35 lbs. of cardboard. Additionally, attendees used 2,018 reusable cups, diverting 1,395 lbs. from landfills. Thanks to funding for the second consecutive year from Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s 2024 Greener Grounds Grant for Louisiana’s Large Outdoor Events, Friends of Bayou St. John will implement even stronger waste reduction and recycling initiatives at this year’s festival. This funding will support litter prevention, waste reduction strategies, and the purchase of additional litter and recycling containers.

Limited early bird weekend passes are still available for $34.50 and can be purchased on the Bayou Boogaloo website. This is a General Admission weekend pass with in and out privileges. Limited quantity available. Kids under 12 are free. Once all early bird weekend passes have been purchased, weekend passes will increase to $39.50.

- Sponsors -

Also available for purchase now are 3-day Canopy Club VIP passes for $229.00 each. Canopy Club VIP passes allow re-entry plus access to the Canopy Club VIP area, which is a shaded oasis next to the stage with front stage access, elevated viewing deck, private restrooms with AC and a selection of complimentary beverages and local eats.

Weekend, single day and VIP Canopy Club passes will all increase in pricing as the festival approaches. To purchase tickets and sign up for the Bayou Boogaloo email list for festival updates, visit here.

About Friends of Bayou St. John

Founded in 2006, the Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo is produced by Friends of Bayou St. John, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the ecological preservation of Bayou St. John. Friends of Bayou St John’s mission is to promote the preservation of a healthy, sustainable Bayou St John for all, through ecological, cultural and community-based programming. Proceeds from the festival support the organization’s efforts to maintain and protect the bayou and its surrounding ecosystem, including ongoing litter abatement, invasive species clean ups and environmental education.