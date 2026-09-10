Michoud Marks 65 Years as America’s Rocket Factory

NEW ORLEANS – NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility is marking 65 years as the agency’s premiere site for building large space structures and systems, a role it has held since this date in 1961. Known to generations of employees as “America’s rocket factory,” the 43-acre facility in eastern New Orleans remains one of the largest manufacturing spaces under a single roof in the world and continues to anchor the region’s advanced manufacturing and aerospace economy.

“Michoud is the physical representation of what makes Greater New Orleans one of the world’s most impactful aerospace and advanced manufacturing hubs,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of GNO, Inc. “For 65 years, this facility has put people to work building the spacecraft that have carried astronauts to the Moon and back, and today its workforce is building the hardware that will take humanity to the Moon again and eventually to Mars. As mankind’s relationship with the stars continues to reach new expanses, the way to get there will flow through Michoud.”

Michoud’s footprint on U.S. space exploration spans more than six decades. The facility built 29 rocket stages for the Apollo Program, including 13 first stages of the Saturn V, and manufactured 136 external tanks for the Space Shuttle Program. Today, Michoud produces the core stage of the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket and the Orion spacecraft for NASA’s Artemis campaign, work that has already supported two successful Artemis missions and five Orion crew capsules.

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“The rocket factory is still one of the largest manufacturing spaces under one continuous roof in the world,” said Michoud Director Hansel Gill, “that, alone is impressive; but it’s the people, the tens-of-thousands of people who’ve showed up every day over the last six decades who write the history. Michoud employees contributed to putting the first man on the Moon, subsequent Moon landings, putting Skylab into space, servicing the Hubble Space Telescope, missions to the International Space Station, and countless missions supporting scientific research as well as national defense objectives.”

NASA’s Michoud: From Apollo to Artemis

The facility’s history extends well beyond the Space Age. The site traces its origins to a 1763 French land grant and later served as a shipyard and aircraft plant supporting the World War II effort through the development of the Higgins boat, which stormed the beaches of Normandy. The site was then used by Chrysler to manufacture tank engines during the Korean War. NASA took over the site in 1958 after a national search of 53 candidate locations, drawn by its access to waterways, rail, and highway infrastructure and its more than two million square feet of manufacturing and office space.

“Michoud’s 65th anniversary is a huge milestone in an incredible New Orleans legacy and a reminder to consistently nurture our place-based industries,” said Seth Knudsen, President and CEO of the Downtown Development District. “As the aerospace industry embarks on an unprecedented expansion here in Louisiana, Downtown New Orleans is uniquely positioned to support it with professional services, technology, and talent that are unmatched. We’re excited to continue the work with our partners to make Downtown a stronger home for the companies that will help support the next chapter of aerospace in our region.”

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Michoud employs thousands of workers across NASA and its prime contractors and remains a critical driver of the region’s aerospace supply chain, supporting jobs in engineering, skilled trades, and advanced manufacturing throughout the 10-parish Greater New Orleans area. NASA and Michoud leadership are marking the anniversary with a year-long slate of exhibits, community outreach events, and features throughout 2026, culminating in MAF Family Day on Aug. 29, 2026.

Michoud’s Next Chapter

Looking ahead, Michoud’s next chapter is already taking shape:

Michoud Innovation Corridor – Mayor Helena Moreno’s administration has designated the area around Michoud as one of two anchor corridors in its New Orleans East Investment and Job Corridors initiative, aiming to attract new aerospace, technology, and advanced manufacturing companies to the site and surrounding area

– Mayor Helena Moreno’s administration has designated the area around Michoud as one of two anchor corridors in its New Orleans East Investment and Job Corridors initiative, aiming to attract new aerospace, technology, and advanced manufacturing companies to the site and surrounding area Continued Artemis production – Boeing has shipped the SLS core stage for Artemis III and is building the stages for Artemis IV and V, while Lockheed Martin advances Orion’s sixth spacecraft and components for future missions

– Boeing has shipped the SLS core stage for Artemis III and is building the stages for Artemis IV and V, while Lockheed Martin advances Orion’s sixth spacecraft and components for future missions A new commercial space station – Vivace, a longtime Michoud tenant, is manufacturing the primary structure for Starlab, a commercial space station backed by Voyager Space and Airbus intended to succeed the International Space Station, with the work based at Michoud

GNO, Inc. has supported Michoud through aerospace workforce-development programs, efforts to connect employers with regional colleges and training providers, business recruitment and development around the facility, and advocacy for the region’s aerospace sector.