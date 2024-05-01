500: Michelle Craig

Education: Louisiana State University (JD, BCL), Louisiana Scholars’ College at Northwestern State University (BA)

Nonprofit Cause: The Innocence Project

Hobby/Passion: “Brunch with my girlfriends is my absolute favorite hobby.”

Hidden Gem: “Jewel of the South. I love that little bar. It’s so cute.”

Go-to Restaurant? “This is a trick question. My favorite New Orleans restaurant is New Orleans.”

What do you love about your job? “I really love helping business owners fulfill their dreams. I’m kind of a tough cookie, or at least that’s what they tell me, but I’m doing this with them. I know the business considerations they have. I’ve been in the same boat making the same decisions so I get where they are … and I want what’s best for them.”

Favorite Vacation Spot: “I’m going to Morocco in a few days and I’m pretty sure that’s going to be my new favorite. Although I really love Italy, and when I go to Barcelona I feel like I understand New Orleans better.”

Did you know? Michelle Craig was the first African-American female partner at the New Orleans office of Adams and Reese. She founded Transcendent Law Group in 2014 because she “saw a need for legal counsel among socially responsible organizations that couldn’t necessarily afford big firm fees.” Now, her team assists everyone from charter schools and universities to startups, public-private partnerships and established multinational companies.