MICHELIN Awards Stars to 3 New Orleans Restaurants

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s culinary scene reached a new milestone as the MICHELIN Guide unveiled its first-ever American South edition, awarding MICHELIN Stars to three New Orleans restaurants: Emeril’s, which earned Two Stars, and Saint-Germain and Zasu, each earning One Star.

The new regional guide marks the first time Louisiana has been included in the prestigious international dining benchmark, which until now focused primarily on select cities such as New York, Chicago and San Francisco. The inaugural American South edition covers six states: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. It also incorporates Atlanta, which joins the regional guide as part of Georgia’s existing MICHELIN selection.

Louisiana’s inclusion brings new international attention to a dining culture which has long been celebrated for its distinctive blend of Creole, Cajun and contemporary cooking. Among the state’s honorees, New Orleans led the way with three MICHELIN-Starred restaurants.

Two Stars for a New Generation

Emeril’s received Two MICHELIN Stars for its modern interpretation of Creole cuisine, placing the landmark restaurant at the top of the state’s fine-dining landscape. According to an announcement from New Orleans & Company, the recognition marks a new chapter under executive chef E.J. Lagasse, who has refined and reenergized the restaurant founded by his father, Emeril Lagasse.

MICHELIN Inspectors praised the restaurant’s combination of innovation and tradition, describing the cooking as “bursting with personality and class and never at the cost of flavor.” Highlights include barbecue shrimp tarts, deep-flavored gumbo and golden-brown cornbread served with French butter. The open kitchen and attentive service team were also noted for creating a dining experience that feels both polished and personal.

For Lagasse, the award affirms his effort to evolve a New Orleans institution that has shaped the city’s dining identity for more than three decades, while positioning it among the top restaurants in the American South region.

Saint-Germain and Zasu Join City’s MICHELIN Ranks

Two other New Orleans restaurants joined Emeril’s in the MICHELIN Guide’s American South debut, each earning One Star for exceptional cooking that reflects the city’s evolving fine-dining landscape.

In the Bywater, Saint-Germain earned praise for its inventive tasting menu and commitment to detail. Chefs Blake Aguillard and Trey Smith guide diners through a progression of imaginative, seasonally inspired courses that balance technique with Southern character. MICHELIN Inspectors cited dishes such as a griddled cornbread cake with cultured butter, Carolina Gold rice with crab and ginger, and a warm cheese soufflé finished with brûléed sugar. The experience, they noted, combines sophistication with an understated neighborhood charm.

In Mid-City, Zasu, led by chef Sue Zemanick, was recognized for its refined seafood-driven menu that blends local ingredients with French technique. MICHELIN Inspectors highlighted the precision of Zemanick’s cooking, calling attention to seared scallops in Thai chile-lime butter and tilefish served over Swiss chard, sweet potatoes and beech mushrooms in beurre blanc.

Raising Louisiana’s Global Profile

The inclusion of Louisiana restaurants in the MICHELIN Guide’s American South edition signals more than individual recognition. It affirms the state’s growing influence within the broader Southern culinary movement and reinforces New Orleans’ reputation as one of the world’s premier food destinations.

Now, with three MICHELIN-Starred restaurants, Louisiana joins a select group of destinations where local flavor meets global acclaim.

About the MICHELIN Guide

First published in France in the early 1900s, the MICHELIN Guide has evolved from a motorists’ handbook into one of the world’s leading authorities on dining and hospitality. Today, the guide operates in more than 45 destinations worldwide, applying a consistent set of standards through its team of anonymous MICHELIN Inspectors.

Restaurants may receive one, two or three MICHELIN Stars, which recognize exceptional cuisine defined by product quality, mastery of technique, harmony of flavors, the chef’s individuality and consistency across the menu. The Bib Gourmand designation highlights restaurants offering high-quality food at a good value, while the Green Star honors establishments recognized for their commitment to sustainability.

Inspectors pay their own bills and evaluate only the quality of the cuisine, ensuring uniformity and objectivity across all regions. Over time, the guide has also expanded to include hotel recommendations and special professional awards, maintaining its reputation as a trusted international benchmark for excellence in food and hospitality.