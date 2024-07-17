Michele Johnston Joins Corporate Realty

NEW ORLEANS — Michele B. Johnston has joined Corporate Realty as the general manager of The Beach at UNO, a 600,000-square-foot, six-building office park offering office space, multi-purpose research space, and conference facilities.

Prior to joining Corporate Realty, Johnston was a property manager with Stirling Properties for six years. In this role, she was responsible for one million square feet of Class A office buildings and retail properties throughout Greater New Orleans. She also managed employees and vendors, solicited and approved bids for contracts and special projects, handled financial reporting, and conducted reconciliations.

Johnston began her career as property manager at Poydras Properties, where she oversaw two Class A buildings in the New Orleans CBD, and she also worked for Lillibridge Healthcare Services, where she led the daily management and operation of five medical buildings in Metairie.

- Sponsors -

Johnston graduated from the University of New Orleans with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance. She is a licensed real estate agent and achieved the Certified Property Manager (CPM) designation. She is a member of the Institute of Real Estate Management and New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors (NOMAR).