MG+M Launches Trial Advocacy Training Program to Advance Future Trial Attorneys

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – MG+M The Law Firm proudly announces the launch of an internal Trial Academy, a trial advocacy training program aimed at enhancing the skills and capabilities of future trial attorneys. The curriculum is thoughtfully designed to introduce attorneys at various levels without trial experience to all aspects of a trial—from pretrial motions and filings to closing arguments. Through intensive workshops, the Trial Academy offers advanced, hands-on opportunities for training, peer collaboration, practical mentorship, and immediate direct feedback from members of MG+M’s accomplished National Trial Team, who serve as faculty.

“The launch of MG+M’s Trial Academy underscores our firm’s ongoing commitment to providing outstanding legal representation and achieving optimal outcomes for our clients, especially in complex, high-stakes trials,” says MG+M Chairperson and Partner John B. Manning. “Our continued investment in the professional development of our attorneys fosters a culture of excellence and reinforces MG+M’s standing as a national trial leader and go-to litigation firm.”

More than a dozen of MG+M’s seasoned trial attorneys, led by Partners Susan J. Cole and Max Swetman, developed the curriculum and oversee all facets of the program. More than 60 attorneys have volunteered to participate in the academy, which will be taught in 19 monthly sessions over the next year and a half. Each session focuses on a specific skill critical for trial success, and the full academy will cover every element of a trial, including:

Opening and closing statements

Direct and cross-examination of fact witnesses and expert witnesses, as well as impeachment

Jury selection, instructions, and charge conferences

Evidence rules and management, and motions in limine

Trial preservation depositions of fact and expert witnesses

Mediation

Following a lecture and demonstration by faculty members, academy participants practice the skill, employing fictionalized case materials based on real litigation the firm has managed. In addition to fictionalized deposition testimony summaries, exhibits, and background medical information, sessions will also involve a live judge, witnesses, and jurors. These training sessions provide opportunities to practice and refine trial techniques and observe various approaches in a constructive and supportive setting. The curriculum also incorporates MG+M’s firm-wide mentorship program, encouraging attorneys to engage with their assigned mentors and connect with more experienced trial attorneys in their respective offices.

The Trial Academy sessions are presented, recorded, and broadcast across the firm from the National Trial Center located in MG+M’s New Orleans office. This state-of-the-art courtroom is also used to fortify clients’ defense strategies in preparation for actual trials.

MG+M’s distinguished Trial Academy faculty includes partners on the National Trial Team with decades of demonstrated success at trial, including four in New Orleans: Susan J. Cole, Miami (Trial Academy Lead), Max Swetman, New Orleans, Raghu N. Bandlamudi, New York, New Jersey, Amanda R. Cachaldora, Miami, Melanie E. Chung-Tims, Miami, Robert C. Creighton, Madison County/St. Louis, David J. Fisher, Dallas, Madison County/St. Louis, Christian H. Gannon, New York, Adam Hays, Hattiesburg, New Orleans, Jennifer Judin, San Francisco, Dallas, Brent M. Karren, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Rebecca Kibbe, Miami, Timothy L. Krippner, Chicago, John J. Kurowski, Madison County/St. Louis, Carrie S. Lin, San Francisco, Chris Massenburg, New York, New Orleans, Nancy McDonald, New Jersey, Katharine S. Perry, Boston, Jeanette S. Riggins, New Orleans, Dallas, Meghan B. Senter, New Orleans, Kyler H. Stevens, Madison County/St. Louis, Todd Suddleson, Dallas, Mark I. Tivin, Chicago, Lindsay Weiss, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Scott K. Winikow, New York, New Jersey.

About MG+M The Law Firm

MG+M The Law Firm (MG+M) is a national litigation and trial firm providing coordinated, coast-to-coast services for corporate clients in high-stakes matters. The firm offers national coverage through offices in 16 cities across the United States and a vast local counsel network that can rapidly respond to litigation demands in all levels of court, anywhere in the country. The New Orleans office houses MG+M’s National Trial Center, including a fully functioning courtroom, to help clients prepare for trials and bolster their defense. MG+M’s experienced team of diverse attorneys, collaborative approach, and national resources enable the firm to provide superior value and achieve optimal results in addressing clients’ most complex litigation challenges.