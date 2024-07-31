Meyer Provisions Opens in Uptown

NEW ORLEANS – The Uptown set has a new place to purchase fresh produce: Meyer Provisions, located on Maple Street. With proximity to both Uptown universities, Loyola and Tulane, Maple Street is a favorite hangout for the college crowd as well as a growing number of creative locals from the neighborhood.

“We’ve always dreamed of opening a small gourmet food store in New Orleans,” says owner Maria Meyer, via email. “The decision to open this shop stems from our love for building relationships with customers, getting to know them personally, and helping them discover and enjoy a variety of exquisite foods.”

Meyer, who has 27 years experience in nursing, explains that her biological mother lives in Italy. When she was visiting her, she experienced what she calls “profound joy” transforming high-quality ingredients into every day meals and experiences. “The insight into the beauty of simplicity in food has shaped our approach to the products we offer,” she adds.

Her latest endeavor is a partnership with her husband, Greg, and daughter, Rachel. But Meyer says she has no plans of stopping her work in healthcare, hoping to simultaneously cultivate the business and work as a primary care provider.

Meyer Provisions carries staples from Mississippi’s Two Dog Farms, as well as Tangiapoha’s Covey Rise Farms. Two Dog prides itself on being a small family farm that utilizes sustainable and natural growing methods to ensure healthy produce and Covey Rise has a similar mission. Charlie and Kerissa Payne, owners and first generation farmers, boast that their meats carry superior genetics and quality feed which allows them to produce some of the highest quality beef in the nation.

Shoppers can anticipate a wide selection of milk, farm eggs, tuna, bagels and breads (from Kosher Cajun NY Deli), jams, truffle products, nuts, cheeses from Murray’s, Italian pasta and Applied Arts brand New Orleans coffee. Meyer fully plans to continue research for her business overseas, ensuring she stays abreast of the latest gourmet trends in high-quality Italian foods.

Meyer Provisions opened its doors on July 30 and is located at 7913 Maple Street. For more information, visit their Instagram page @meyerprovisions.