Metairie’s Bienville Capital Group Earns Spot on Forbes 2025 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams List

METAIRIE, La. — Bienville Capital Group, a Metairie-based wealth management firm led by Emmett G. Dupas III, has been named to the prestigious 2025 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list, underscoring its excellence in financial planning and investment strategies.

The Forbes ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, evaluates wealth management teams based on qualitative criteria, such as client service models and best practices, as well as quantitative data, including revenue trends and assets under management. Advisors must have a minimum of seven years of experience to qualify for the list, which recognizes firms that excel in delivering comprehensive financial services while fostering client trust.

Emmett G. Dupas III has been with Northwestern Mutual since 2003 and leads Bienville Capital Group, which focuses on financial and retirement planning, qualified plans, and risk management solutions. “It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes once again for the work our team does day in and day out. Our commitment to our clients and our community never stands stronger than it does today,” Dupas said.

Bienville Capital Group operates as part of Northwestern Mutual, a financial services company with more than 165 years of experience helping individuals and businesses achieve financial security. With over $627 billion in assets under management, Northwestern Mutual provides a comprehensive approach that combines personalized digital tools, expert financial professionals, and industry-leading products to serve over five million clients nationwide.

Recognized as one of the “World’s Most Admired” life insurance companies by FORTUNE in 2024, Northwestern Mutual supports its advisors in delivering financial security through a full range of services, including life insurance, disability income protection, long-term care insurance, annuities, and investment advisory services.

Dylan Hoon, CFA, Associate Partner at Bienville Capital Group, highlighted the team’s ongoing dedication, stating, “We are very excited to have Forbes name us one of the Best-In-State wealth management teams. We appreciate our continued work with the team, our partners, and all our clients.”

Bienville Capital Group’s inclusion on the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list reflects its strong performance in providing tailored solutions for clients. The practice specializes in helping clients with complex financial needs through services like financial and retirement planning, risk management, and qualified plan strategies. The Forbes recognition adds to the firm’s reputation for delivering personalized, impactful financial advice.