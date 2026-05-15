Metairie Wealth Advisor Named to Forbes Best-in-State List. Photo provided by Raymond James.

METAIRIE, La. — John M. Morgan, CEO of M Wealth Advisors, a Raymond James affiliate, has been named to the 2026 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list, recognizing top financial advisors across the country.

Morgan earned the distinction for the eighth consecutive year. The Forbes ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, evaluates advisors through a combination of firm nominations, in-depth research and personal interviews.

Morgan, a certified financial planner (CFP) and wealth management specialist (WMS), brings more than 40 years of experience serving clients in Metairie, New Orleans and throughout the Gulf South. He leads a team of four financial advisors providing investment management and financial planning services, with a focus on retirement, estate and long-term financial strategies tailored to individual client goals.

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“Putting our clients first isn’t just a philosophy, it’s the way we do business every day,” Morgan said.

How the Forbes Best-in-State Rank is Determined

The ranking is based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria, including revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices in client service. The evaluation period covered June 30, 2024, through June 30, 2025, with the list released April 7. Advisors considered for the ranking must have a minimum of seven years of experience.

Out of approximately 52,043 nominations, about 11,302 advisors received the designation. Portfolio performance is not included as a criterion due to varying client objectives and the lack of audited data. The ranking is not indicative of future performance and does not represent an endorsement. Neither Raymond James nor its advisors pay a fee in exchange for the award.

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Morgan said the recognition reflects the trust and relationships built with clients over time.

“While this recognition is an honor, it is ultimately a reflection of the relationships we have established together,” said Morgan. “The continued trust and confidence from our valued clients make achievements like this possible, and for that, we are truly grateful.”

M Wealth Advisors operates as an independent financial advisory firm aligned with Raymond James Financial, which provides financial planning and investment resources along with operational support. The firm emphasizes building client relationships based on trust and integrity while developing customized strategies to address both short- and long-term financial goals.

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Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, supports independent financial advisors nationwide and offers a range of investment and wealth planning services through its affiliates. The parent company, NYSE:RJF, reported approximately $1.83 trillion in total client assets as of Feb. 28.