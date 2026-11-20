METAIRIE, La. — Pink Friday returns to Metairie Road on Nov. 20 and 21, with 40 participating businesses, up from 22 last year. The annual shop-local event encourages shoppers to start their holiday shopping at independent boutiques and businesses along the corridor.

Shoppers who visit at least five participating stores over the weekend can enter to win a cash prize of more than $1,200. Those who spend $100 at participating shops will also receive $20 in “Pink Bucks” to redeem in December, encouraging customers to return throughout the holiday season. Munholland Church will offer free gift wrapping with purchases from participating boutiques.

Pink Friday Event Expands Beyond Retail

This year’s lineup extends beyond the boutiques that started the tradition, with spas, fitness studios, children’s shops, an art studio and other local businesses taking part. Several pop-up shops will also participate, including Angelique’s Boutique at Sadeghi Plastic Surgery, Lake Tilly Ba-You at About Face NOLA, Cutee Patootee at H2O Spa and Oh So Cute at Estella’s. The Season Boutique in Harahan is also participating.

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New this year, BarCar, at 601 Metairie Road, is joining Pink Friday as its first participating restaurant. The restaurant will host a Pink Friday Happy Hour on Nov. 20 from 3 to 6 p.m., featuring drink specials, giveaways and additional raffle prizes.

Shoppers who present a receipt from a participating Metairie Road boutique on either day can also purchase a glass of Hampton Water rosé at BarCar for $5.

Holiday Shopping Outlook

Pink Friday is part of a nationwide initiative launched in 2020 by The Boutique Hub to encourage consumers to shop at independent businesses ahead of Black Friday. The event comes as the National Retail Federation projects a 4.2% increase in holiday retail sales this year, with spending expected to reach $1.013 trillion nationally.

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According to an October survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, one in five holiday shoppers plans to purchase gifts or other holiday items at small or local businesses this year. Among those shoppers, 71% said supporting businesses in their communities was a reason for shopping locally.

“Pink Friday gets bigger every year, and that tells you how much this community cares about its local shops,” said Lindsey Benoit, owner of About Face of New Orleans. “When you start your holiday shopping on Metairie Road, that money stays right here with business owners who are your neighbors.”

The two-day event will also feature raffles, refreshments, treats and in-store specials at participating businesses.

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Participating Businesses

Abigail Reller Art About Face NOLA Angelique’s Boutique Armoire Boutique Artsy Edge Banbury Cross BarCar Bit Lu Boutique Charli Boutique Cutee Patootee Dolce Estella’s H2O Spa Hemline Here and There Wear Jade Lake Tilly Ba-You Lily & Co Boutique & Salon Lucy Rose Metairie Road Olive Oils and Vinegars Motion x Millie Munholland Church No.22 Collective NOLA Boo NOLA Couture Oh So Cute Phina Pure Barre Relish Sadeghi Plastic Surgery Seaux Kids Second Act Sparkle and Swag Stella Dallas Stretch Zone Metairie The Season Boutique The Skin Bar Vita Zuka Baby

Angelique’s Boutique will pop up at Sadeghi Plastic Surgery, Lake Tilly Ba-You at About Face NOLA and Oh So Cute at Estella’s.