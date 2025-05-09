Metairie Restaurant Reopens with New Menu

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – Tacos del Cartel, brought to life by the dynamic duo of Vilexys Salas and Danny Cruz, proudly announces the official reopening of its Metairie location at 2901 David Dr, Metairie, LA 70003. The newly revamped space features a bold new menu crafted by Chef Atzin Santos and a vibrant, modern design by JL Studio Design.

After a successful opening at Perkins Rowe in Baton Rouge and a lively Cinco de Mayo celebration, Tacos del Cartel is thrilled to reintroduce itself to the Jefferson Parish community, bringing a fresh dining experience that captures the heart and soul of Mexican cuisine.

Chef Santos introduces standout dishes including:

- Sponsors -

• TUNA Chicatana Roll – Cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, Tataki tuna, fried onion, fried garlic, ponzu sauce, grilled vegetables, smoked sauce.

• MEXICAN DYNAMITE ROLL – Kewpie mayonnaise dressed surimi crab, tobiko, Dynamite sauce, yuzu soy, truffle oil, Macha sauce.

• Tomahawk – 34 oz – Mezcal flambée, Nixtamal tortillas, guacamole, truffle French fries, street-style elote, chiles toreados.

• TENDEDERO DE BIRRIA – A raving fan favorite featuring award-winning birria presented in a traditional Mexican clothesline, birria consommé, arroz a la Mexicana, and refried beans.

“This reopening is more than just a fresh menu and design—it’s about reconnecting with the Metairie community and delivering an elevated experience that embodies our passion for authentic Mexican cuisine,” said Chef Atzin Santos. “We’re excited to be back and to serve our guests with new dishes and familiar favorites.”

As Tacos del Cartel continues its expansion under Veho Hospitality, the Metairie reopening sets the stage for a summer filled with bold flavors, unforgettable experiences, and a renewed commitment to exceptional dining.

- Sponsors -

About Tacos del Cartel

Founded by Vilexys Salas and Danny Cruz, Tacos del Cartel is a contemporary Mexican restaurant concept under Veho Hospitality, known for its chef-driven menus and vibrant dining experiences. Inspired by the flavors of Mexico and elevated with modern techniques, each location is a celebration of culture, flavor, and hospitality.

For more information, visit www.tacosdelcartel.com or follow the Metairie location on Instagram at @tacosdelcartelmet.