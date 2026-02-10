Metairie Bank Celebrates Renovated Branch

METAIRIE, La. – Metairie Bank has announced the reopening of its newly renovated David Drive branch, located at 7124 Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 6, the bank welcomed customers and community members to celebrate the refreshed space designed to enhance the banking experience.

The renovation reflects Metairie Bank’s ongoing investment in its branches and commitment to providing a modern, welcoming environment for customers.

“Our David Drive branch has long been an important part of the communities we serve,” said John LeBlanc, CEO of Metairie Bank. “This renovation allows us to better support our customers in an updated space focused on personal service, convenience, and relationship banking.”

Mike Gennaro, President of Metairie Bank, added, “This renovation demonstrates our commitment to growth and improvement while maintaining the community-focused approach our customers value.”

The David Drive team is ready to assist customers with a full range of personal and business banking services. Stay connected on social media and at metairiebank.com for updates and highlights from the grand reopening.

About Metairie Bank

Metairie Bank was founded in 1947. With total assets of approximately $650 million, it is the oldest and largest commercial bank headquartered in Jefferson Parish and serves the entire Greater New Orleans area. It has nine branches, which includes two banking locations on the Northshore, in Mandeville and Covington.