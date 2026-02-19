Metairie Bank and Trust Announces New Board Member

Lindsay J. Calub – Metairie Bank & Trust Announces New Board Member. Photo provided by Metairie Bank and Trust.

METAIRIE, La. – The Board of Directors of Metairie Bank and Trust Co. has announced the election of Lindsay J. Calub as a new member.

Calub is the Managing Partner of Duplantier, Hrapmann, Hogan & Maher, CPAs, one of the largest local CPA firms in South Louisiana, with approximately 95 employees and five locations. He began his career as an auditor and, through his 43 years with the firm, has developed a wide range of experience in auditing, taxation, management advisory services, and peer review.

Calub graduated from the University of New Orleans, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and a Master’s Degree in Taxation.

- Sponsors -

In addition to serving on the Metairie Bank Board, Calub has held numerous leadership roles throughout the community, including President of the New Orleans Chapter of Certified Public Accountants, Peer Review Chairman for the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants, Causeway Commissioner, and currently serves as Treasurer of the Kenner Laketown Area Development Corporation.

“It is an honor to be joining the Board, and I am looking forward to being involved with such a longstanding and prestigious bank,” said Calub.

Beyond his professional and civic involvement, Calub says he has found great fulfillment in coaching youth basketball, baseball, and flag football for more than 35 years. He especially enjoys spending time with and supporting the activities of his five grandchildren.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Metairie Bank welcomes Lindsay J. Calub to its Board of Directors and looks forward to the experience and community perspective he brings to the Bank.

About Metairie Bank and Trust Co.

Metairie Bank, the “Bank of Personal Service,” was founded in 1947. With total assets of approximately $650 million, it is the oldest and largest commercial bank headquartered in Jefferson Parish and serves the entire Greater New Orleans area. It has nine branches, which includes two banking locations on the Northshore, in Mandeville and Covington.