Meta Workforce Academy Launches in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – Meta has announced the launch of America’s Workforce Academy, a workforce development initiative that will include Louisiana among four initial pilot states as the company expands construction and technology infrastructure projects tied to artificial intelligence development.

The company said the program will launch in Louisiana, Ohio, Indiana and Texas in 2026 with an initial first-year investment of $115 million. Louisiana participation comes as Meta continues development of its large-scale data center project in Richland Parish in northeast Louisiana.

“The AI revolution is bringing change but also historic opportunities. Skilled workers electrified rural America one pole at a time. They manned the factories that built the arsenal that won World War II. Now a new generation will pour the foundations and lay the fiber that secures American strength in this new age,” said Dina Powell McCormick, Meta president and vice-chairman.

- Sponsors -

Meta Skilled Trade Training Program

According to Meta, the program will provide no-cost training for participants pursuing careers in trades including fiber installation, welding, plumbing and electrical work. Graduates will earn credentials through the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) along with an America’s Workforce Certificate intended to be recognized across multiple employers and industry sectors.

Meta said the program is designed to connect graduates with employment opportunities following completion of training. The initiative follows Meta’s earlier Level-Up fiber installation training program, which the company said received 35,000 applications during its first week.

“Closing America’s skills gap requires us to not only make a more persuasive case for the skilled trades in general, it requires us to completely rethink the way we train the next generation of skilled workers. America’s Workforce Academy does both. Workers are actually paid to learn. There is zero cost to them, no college debt and a fast certification, with a guaranteed job on the other end. This is an important step in the right direction, and one that I hope other companies will be inspired to take,” said Mike Rowe, CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

Meta said the labor market continues to face demand for skilled trade workers including fiber technicians, welders, plumbers and electricians as AI and data center construction projects expand nationwide.

“The AI infrastructure we’re building today requires an incredible workforce to make it a reality. America’s Workforce Academy is our commitment to building that workforce with the same ambition and long-term thinking we bring to the technology itself. America needs hundreds of thousands of skilled tradespeople — electricians, mechanics, fiber technicians and more — and this program creates clear, accessible pathways into those careers,” said Rachel Peterson, Meta vice president of data centers.

Workforce Demand and Industry Partnerships

The program includes partnerships with organizations including the National Urban League, Associated Builders and Contractors and CBRE, along with regional and local workforce and economic development organizations in participating states.

- Sponsors -

Louisiana partners listed by Meta include the Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce.

“America’s Workforce Academy represents the kind of bold, inclusive investment our economy urgently needs. At a time when too many Americans are searching for pathways to stable, family-supporting careers, this initiative opens doors, particularly for communities who historically have been excluded from opportunity. By removing cost barriers, providing industry-recognized credentials, and guaranteeing employment, AWA is helping to build a more equitable and resilient workforce for the future,” said Marc H. Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League.

“America’s Workforce Academy is a transformational endeavor creating incredible opportunities, and ABC is proud to partner with Meta and CBRE to welcome all who want to build their career dreams in construction. This innovative talent pipeline solution addresses the industry’s ongoing workforce shortage by utilizing ABC’s existing, proven, nationwide education ecosystem. The sustained demand for data center construction technicians means the industry needs an all-of-the-above approach to grow the construction talent pool,” said Michael Bellaman, president and CEO of Associated Builders and Contractors.

“We are excited to serve as a key partner for Meta on the management of America’s Workforce Academy — from candidate intake and qualification to hands-on training, in collaboration with the Associated Builders and Contractors. In this role, we are leveraging the full scope and expertise of CBRE to recruit, train, and deploy thousands of skilled workers who will support Meta in building out their AI infrastructure,” said Bob Sulentic, CBRE chair and chief executive officer.