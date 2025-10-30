Meta Restructures AI and Advances $27B Blue Owl Deal

NEW ORLEANS – Meta Platforms is reorganizing parts of its artificial intelligence (AI) division even as it expands investment in the infrastructure needed to power future AI systems. The changes come alongside a major new financing agreement that deepens the company’s footprint in Louisiana.

Blue Owl Capital Backs Major Louisiana Investment

On Oct. 21, Meta finalized a $27 billion joint-financing agreement with Blue Owl Capital to fund construction of its massive data-center campus in northeast Louisiana.

Blue Owl Capital, a New York-based investment firm specializing in infrastructure and technology assets, will finance most of the project through its managed funds while Meta retains about 20 percent ownership. The agreement represents one of the largest private infrastructure financings in Louisiana’s history and reflects a broader trend of technology companies using outside capital to expand large-scale AI infrastructure while limiting financial exposure.

The deal highlights how Meta is balancing near-term workforce changes with long-term infrastructure growth, positioning Louisiana as a key node in its expanding global data network.

Meta Restructures Its AI Workforce

Within Meta’s global operations, about 600 positions are being eliminated or reassigned in the company’s Superintelligence Laboratories unit. The affected teams include the long-standing Facebook AI Research (FAIR) group, along with product-related AI and infrastructure units. The newer TBD Lab, a small elite research team within the same division, is not part of the cuts and continues to hire engineers and researchers focused on large language model development.

Early media reports described the move as a round of layoffs, but subsequent statements and internal communications confirmed that many of the affected employees are being shifted into other roles rather than leaving the company.

In a memo to employees, Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang said the changes are intended to make teams more agile and efficient so that fewer conversations are needed to make decisions and each employee can take on greater responsibility and impact. Meta is encouraging affected workers to apply for other internal roles and expects many to transition rather than leave the company entirely.

Industry analysts describe the move as a targeted reorganization rather than a cost-cutting measure. The goal is to streamline overlapping research groups and direct more resources toward commercially viable AI products. Some of Meta’s earlier generative-AI and multimodal research projects did not deliver the breakthroughs achieved by competitors such as OpenAI and Google DeepMind. By integrating parts of FAIR with applied engineering teams, Meta aims to move experimental research more quickly into real-world products such as its open-source Llama model family.

Massive Investment in Richland Parish

Even as it reshapes its AI workforce, Meta continues to invest heavily in physical infrastructure to support its long-term ambitions. The 4-million-square-foot data-center campus in Richland Parish is designed to be the company’s largest and most advanced facility, built for AI-optimized workloads and powered by renewable energy. Announced in Dec. 2024, the project is expected to generate as many as 5,000 construction jobs and more than 500 permanent positions once operational.

Global spending on AI infrastructure is projected to exceed $400 billion this year, and Meta ranks among the most aggressive investors in that space.

Invest in Louisiana, a nonpartisan economic policy group, has raised concerns that while the project is supported by substantial state and local incentives, the agreements do not require a fixed share of hires to come from the surrounding region or specify how many roles will be remote. The group’s analysis found that the definition of “full-time job” in the incentive documents allows for part-time or contract positions to be counted toward job totals, leaving the project’s true local-employment impact uncertain.

Louisiana’s Place in the Global AI Buildout – Hut 8

Louisiana’s expanding role in digital infrastructure is also drawing other major players. In West Feliciana Parish, Canadian-based Hut 8 Corp. announced plans for a $2.5 billion, 300-megawatt data-center campus designed for AI, high-performance computing, and digital asset processing. The project is expected to bring hundreds of permanent technology and operations jobs to the Baton Rouge region.