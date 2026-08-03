Meta Plan for 7 More Power Plants Draws Scrutiny

NEW ORLEANS – Meta’s rapidly expanding Hyperion AI data center in Richland Parish is raising questions about whether Louisiana regulators know enough about the project’s long-term power demands, costs and risks as Entergy Louisiana seeks approval for seven additional natural gas power plants to serve it.

Meta announced Hyperion in Dec. 2024 as a $10 billion project. The company now expects to invest more than $50 billion in a nearly 10 million-square-foot campus with 5 gigawatts of computing capacity and says the expanded project will create 1,000 permanent jobs, though it has not disclosed how it arrived at that figure.

As Hyperion has expanded, so has the proposed power infrastructure. After the Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) approved three new Entergy Louisiana natural gas plants for the project last year, the utility is seeking approval for seven more totaling about 5.3 gigawatts of additional generation.

- Sponsors -

Gov. Jeff Landry’s administration has promoted Hyperion as a cornerstone of Louisiana’s push for billions of dollars in AI infrastructure investment, making the project an early test of how the state will balance that growth against the long-term costs and risks of supplying the enormous amount of electricity it requires.

Fight Over What Meta Must Disclose

Earthjustice, the Alliance for Affordable Energy and the Union of Concerned Scientists, which are challenging the proposal before the LPSC, said on Aug. 3 that regulators lack sufficient information about Meta’s electricity projections and the potential financial risk to Entergy Louisiana customers other than Meta.

“Fast-tracked proceedings like these make meaningful public participation and careful regulatory review near impossible,” said Susan Stevens Miller, senior attorney at Earthjustice. “As Meta continues to expand its enormous AI data center footprint in Louisiana, transparency can no longer remain optional when the public is paying the price.”

In early July, an administrative law judge granted a request from Earthjustice on behalf of the Alliance for Affordable Energy and the Union of Concerned Scientists requiring Meta to provide analyses, calculations or other evidence supporting its projected investment, permanent jobs and electricity needs for Hyperion. Meta is challenging the ruling, arguing that information is not necessary for the LPSC to determine whether Entergy’s proposed generation is in the public interest.

The groups argue regulators are being asked to approve billions of dollars in new power generation without seeing the evidence behind Meta’s projected investment, jobs and electricity needs. They also question who would pay for that infrastructure if Meta’s plans or power demands change.

Entergy says Meta will pay the full cost of serving the data center and projects the arrangement will provide $2.65 billion in benefits to its other Louisiana customers over 20 years. But expert testimony filed July 31 on behalf of the groups challenges those projections, arguing a deviation of just 3.5% from Entergy’s assumptions would eliminate the anticipated benefits.

- Sponsors -

Logan Burke, executive director of the Alliance for Affordable Energy, said the concern is not whether Meta will pay much of the upfront cost, but whether other expenses and long-term risks could eventually fall to Entergy Louisiana customers.

“While Meta may cover much of the upfront sticker price, all of Entergy Louisiana’s customers are on the hook for costs that are buried in the technical details today, but will absolutely show up on residents’ electric bills in the decades to come,” Burke said.

Long-Term Risks

The groups say Meta’s financing structure could leave Louisiana customers paying for power infrastructure long after Meta reduces or ends its involvement in Hyperion. Under a deal announced last year, Meta retained a 20% ownership interest while funds managed by Blue Owl Capital acquired 80%. The groups say the arrangement allows Meta to exit the project after four years, while gas plants built to serve it are designed to operate for 30 years.

The Sierra Club raised similar concerns in testimony filed July 31, urging the LPSC to reject Entergy’s proposal and warning that existing customers could face costs after Meta’s contract expires. The group is asking regulators to require Meta to cover the lifetime costs of the proposed gas plants, 100% of its fuel costs and the full cost of a major transmission line associated with the data center.

“With stakeholders having just weighed in on the substance of this proposal for the first time, it’s abundantly clear that Entergy and Meta have deliberately structured their deal to push a massive amount of the risk onto Louisiana communities,” said Paul Arbaje, senior analyst at the Union of Concerned Scientists. “The Commission must act now to protect Louisianans from all the harms that could result from this data center and associated fossil fuel buildout, including grid strain, bill increases, and toxic pollution.”

Entergy is expected to file rebuttal testimony in August, with an evidentiary hearing expected in October.

The implications extend beyond Richland Parish. Amazon has announced plans to invest $12 billion in data center campuses in Caddo and Bossier parishes, Hut 8 is developing an AI data center campus in West Feliciana Parish with up to $10 billion planned for its first phase, and Applied Digital has announced a $3.6 billion AI campus in Rapides Parish.

How regulators handle Hyperion could help set the terms for those projects and others that follow, including what companies must disclose, how quickly new power generation is approved and who bears the financial risk if projections do not hold.