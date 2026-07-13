HOLLY RIDGE, La. – Meta announced it is committing more than $50 billion to its Richland Parish Data Center project, expanding the campus to nearly 10 million square feet and 5 gigawatts of IT capacity. Meta said the Northeast Louisiana facility, home to Hyperion, its largest AI training cluster, will become the largest in its global fleet and one of the largest data centers ever built.

“This commitment from Meta puts Louisiana at the center of America’s future in artificial intelligence, positioning our nation to compete and lead globally. In just two years, we’ve secured more than $150 billion in new investment by creating an environment where companies can move quickly and build at scale. Projects like this don’t just grow our state’s economy, they ensure America continues to lead in the technologies that will define the next generation,” said Gov. Jeff Landry.

“From the beginning, this project has always been about more than building infrastructure — it’s about building alongside the community. The people, workforce and partnership we’ve found in Louisiana have enabled this project to be a cornerstone of our global infrastructure. With more than $1.6 billion already contracted with local companies and thousands of jobs being supported, we’re delivering real economic impact alongside the AI infrastructure that will power the future,” said Rachel Peterson, Meta vice president of data centers.

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Meta Expands Louisiana AI Campus to $50B. Rendering provided by Meta.

Creating Jobs and Local Opportunities

The project is expected to support 7,500 construction jobs at peak construction and approximately 1,000 operational jobs. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 1,900 indirect new jobs for over 2,700 new job opportunities in the Northeast Region.

Meta said it has contracted more than $1.6 billion with Louisiana businesses since construction began while supporting workforce development across the region.

As part of its commitment to Louisiana, Meta said it is investing in both the infrastructure and the people who will power the future of AI. Louisiana was selected as one of only four pilot locations for Meta’s America’s Workforce Academy, alongside partnerships with Louisiana Delta Community College, the University of Louisiana at Monroe and other institutions to prepare more Louisianans for careers in skilled trades and data center operations.

This commitment to Louisiana also extends to the state’s business community. The company has designated Source Louisiana as its primary portal for subcontracting opportunities on the project. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the free platform allows Louisiana companies to showcase their services, certifications and capacity for major project opportunities.

“The decision by a global leader like Meta to expand its investment fivefold so quickly after its original announcement speaks volumes about how Louisiana is delivering today. By identifying Source Louisiana as a key element of this project, they’re also emphasizing their confidence in our state’s existing businesses and talent. As I have said, capital flows where it’s treated the best. And capital is choosing Louisiana because we have proven we deliver the speed and environment required to perform at the highest level,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, secretary of Louisiana Economic Development.

Delivering Community Impact

Since originally announcing the project in December 2024, Meta has invested more than $1 million directly into Richland Parish to support schools, youth programs, small businesses and community improvements. Meta has supported local businesses through free small business training and invested in community improvements—contributing $300,000 to the Richland Revitalization Board to enhance parks, ballfields and community centers – including the Delhi Civic Center, Mangham Recreational Complex, the historic Cave Theater in Delhi and the Rayville Civic Center. Through the Meta Data Center Community Action Grants the company has also supported grants to every school in the district.

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“This is another big moment for Richland Parish. We’re seeing more opportunities for local businesses, more people coming into our community, and more reasons for our young people to build a future here,” said Laura Wood, Richland Parish Chamber chairwoman.

In the last year, Meta has directly supported every school and many youth programs in Richland Parish—enhancing creative learning environments and integrating advanced technologies such as robotics and STEM labs to encourage hands-on exploration in the classroom.

According to Meta, increased sales tax revenues generated during construction have enabled Richland Parish Schools to provide record supplemental payments to teachers and staff. Increased sales tax revenues generated during construction have enabled Richland Parish Schools to provide record supplemental payments to teachers and staff, strengthening the district’s ability to attract and retain educators while investing in student success. Meta said it is paying tens of millions of dollars annually in taxes to support local schools, roads, law enforcement and public services.

“This is an investment in the people, communities and economic future of Northeast Louisiana. This data center project has already delivered substantial economic benefits across our region, creating opportunities for residents, workers, suppliers, and local businesses. Today’s announcement reinforces what we have shown to be true: Northeast Louisiana can compete and win on a global stage. Meta’s continued commitment sends a strong signal that the State of Louisiana, and specifically the Northeast Region, has the assets, leadership, and talent necessary for long-term success,” said Rob Cleveland, president of Grow NELA.

LED: Strengthening Infrastructure and Enhancing Sustainability

The expansion also reflects Louisiana’s broader strategy to responsibly support large-scale AI and digital infrastructure investments. Gov. Jeff Landry recently established the Louisiana Ratepayer and Community Protection Framework, which the administration said is intended to protect existing ratepayers while supporting workforce development, local infrastructure investment and responsible use of Louisiana’s natural resources.

As the project scope grows, Meta and Entergy Louisiana are continuing and expanding their investment in the communities where they operate. The companies’ recent agreement will fund seven new natural gas-fueled generating plants, three grid-scale batteries, potential nuclear development, including a project to increase the output of Entergy Louisiana’s Waterford 3 nuclear facility, and other purchased power.

According to Meta and Entergy, the agreement is expected to deliver more than $2 billion in savings for Entergy Louisiana customers, far exceeding the $650 million previously announced. According to Entergy, the agreement aligns with its Fair Share Plus pledge, under which large customers pay their full cost of service while helping keep energy affordable for other customers.

Meta is expanding its support for Entergy’s affordability initiatives, contributing $215 million to its The Power to Care bill assistance program and residential energy efficiency programs over the course of the agreement and committing to fund up to 2.5 GW of clean, renewable energy.

“Meta’s commitment isn’t just transforming North Louisiana, it’s directly benefiting every Entergy Louisiana customer. Because Meta is paying the full cost of the infrastructure needed to support its data center during the 20-year term of its service agreement, other customers will be protected from rate increases due to Meta’s power needs. In fact, Meta’s presence drives down rates for other customers by covering a sizable portion of Entergy’s costs to serve, strengthens our grid and helps ensure bills are lower than they otherwise would have been without this transformative project. This partnership, as previously announced, is a clear win for Louisiana families and businesses, and it positions our state for long term economic growth,” said Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana.

Meta said it plans to return 100% of the facility’s water consumption to local watersheds and invest in wetland restoration and water infrastructure projects across the region.