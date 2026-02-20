Meriton Enters Louisiana with Local Addition

NEW ORLEANS — Meriton, a growing national network of leading commercial HVAC manufacturer representatives, has announced that Mid-South Equipment has joined the Meriton family, formally establishing the company’s presence in Louisiana.

As part of this expansion, Schully Strawn & Associates and JD Mechanical Equipment, both of which joined Meriton in 2025, will align with Mid-South Equipment to create a single, statewide manufacturer representative platform serving all of Louisiana. Together, as Mid-South Equipment, these organizations provide comprehensive coverage across North and South Louisiana, supported by Meriton’s national scale and shared resources.

This milestone brings together deep local expertise, long-standing customer relationships, and coordinated statewide reach under one unified approach, strengthening service, consistency, and value for customers and manufacturing partners across the region.

“Louisiana is one of the most demanding and important HVAC markets in the country,” said Jerry Braun, Chief Executive Officer of Meriton. “By uniting our existing Louisiana teams at Schully Strawn & Associates and JD Mechanical, we’re creating a statewide platform under Mid-South Equipment built on strong local leadership and backed by national strength. This reflects Meriton’s commitment to partnership, people, and long-term value.”

A Unified Louisiana Platform

Mid-South Equipment , led by Kelly and Shelly Hasney, marks Meriton’s formal entry into Louisiana and serves as the foundation of the statewide platform. The company brings strong regional relationships, technical knowledge, and a customer-first approach that aligns closely with Meriton’s service standards.

Schully Strawn & Associates , which joined Meriton in 2025, has long supported engineers, contractors, and facility owners across South Louisiana and the Gulf Coast, with expertise spanning negotiated sales, retrofits, and design-build projects.

JD Mechanical Equipment, also part of Meriton since 2025, is recognized across North Louisiana for its integrity, technical expertise, and long-standing customer partnerships.

Together, these teams form a coordinated, statewide presence designed to simplify engagement for customers and manufacturers while preserving the local focus, leadership, and relationships that have defined each company’s success. As of the acquisition, Schully Strawn and JD Mechanical are now operating as Mid-South Equipment.

Louisiana is a critical HVAC market shaped by extreme climate conditions, complex infrastructure requirements, and a high concentration of healthcare, industrial, education, and energy facilities. Operating statewide in Louisiana enables Meriton to better support customers who depend on reliability, speed, and technical precision, especially in environments where performance is mission critical.

This expansion aligns with Meriton’s guiding pillars to build a world-class team, deliver extraordinary service, and create high-value partnerships, while reinforcing its core beliefs to win together, prioritize people, and move with purpose.

All three companies will operate under one leadership team, with all employees and customer relationships now supported by Meriton’s broader network, shared services, and long-term investment approach.

About Meriton

Meriton is a national platform of best-in-class HVAC manufacturer representatives across more than 25 states serving commercial, industrial and institutional markets. Built by industry professionals, Meriton partners with strong local companies to provide the resources, support and collaborative stewardship needed to grow while preserving culture, leadership, and customer trust. With a local focus and national strength, Meriton delivers smarter solutions, faster responses and stronger value.