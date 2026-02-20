Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Business

Meriton Enters Louisiana with Local Addition

February 20, 2026   |By
Meriton Enters Louisiana with Local Addition
Meriton Enters Louisiana with Local Addition. Rooftop HVAC Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS — Meriton, a growing national network of leading commercial HVAC manufacturer representatives, has announced that Mid-South Equipment has joined the Meriton family, formally establishing the company’s presence in Louisiana.

As part of this expansion, Schully Strawn & Associates and JD Mechanical Equipment, both of which joined Meriton in 2025, will align with Mid-South Equipment to create a single, statewide manufacturer representative platform serving all of Louisiana. Together, as Mid-South Equipment, these organizations provide comprehensive coverage across North and South Louisiana, supported by Meriton’s national scale and shared resources.

This milestone brings together deep local expertise, long-standing customer relationships, and coordinated statewide reach under one unified approach, strengthening service, consistency, and value for customers and manufacturing partners across the region.

- Sponsors -

“Louisiana is one of the most demanding and important HVAC markets in the country,” said Jerry Braun, Chief Executive Officer of Meriton. “By uniting our existing Louisiana teams at Schully Strawn & Associates and JD Mechanical, we’re creating a statewide platform under Mid-South Equipment built on strong local leadership and backed by national strength. This reflects Meriton’s commitment to partnership, people, and long-term value.”

A Unified Louisiana Platform

  • Mid-South Equipment, led by Kelly and Shelly Hasney, marks Meriton’s formal entry into Louisiana and serves as the foundation of the statewide platform. The company brings strong regional relationships, technical knowledge, and a customer-first approach that aligns closely with Meriton’s service standards.
  • Schully Strawn & Associates, which joined Meriton in 2025, has long supported engineers, contractors, and facility owners across South Louisiana and the Gulf Coast, with expertise spanning negotiated sales, retrofits, and design-build projects.
  • JD Mechanical Equipment, also part of Meriton since 2025, is recognized across North Louisiana for its integrity, technical expertise, and long-standing customer partnerships.

Together, these teams form a coordinated, statewide presence designed to simplify engagement for customers and manufacturers while preserving the local focus, leadership, and relationships that have defined each company’s success. As of the acquisition, Schully Strawn and JD Mechanical are now operating as Mid-South Equipment.

Louisiana is a critical HVAC market shaped by extreme climate conditions, complex infrastructure requirements, and a high concentration of healthcare, industrial, education, and energy facilities. Operating statewide in Louisiana enables Meriton to better support customers who depend on reliability, speed, and technical precision, especially in environments where performance is mission critical.

- Partner Content -

Junior League of New Orleans Opens Applications for 2026 Woman Entrepreneur Fellowship Pitch Competition

Women business owners make up less than half of majority-owned enterprises in the United States, only 39.2 percent, according to the 2024 National Women’s...
Read More

This expansion aligns with Meriton’s guiding pillars to build a world-class team, deliver extraordinary service, and create high-value partnerships, while reinforcing its core beliefs to win together, prioritize people, and move with purpose.

All three companies will operate under one leadership team, with all employees and customer relationships now supported by Meriton’s broader network, shared services, and long-term investment approach.

About Meriton

Meriton is a national platform of best-in-class HVAC manufacturer representatives across more than 25 states serving commercial, industrial and institutional markets. Built by industry professionals, Meriton partners with strong local companies to provide the resources, support and collaborative stewardship needed to grow while preserving culture, leadership, and customer trust. With a local focus and national strength, Meriton delivers smarter solutions, faster responses and stronger value.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2026 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter