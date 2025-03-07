Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Healthcare

Mental Health Issues, Substance Abuse Negatively Impact Louisiana’s Economy

March 7, 2025   |By
Mental Health
Dr. Anita Raj. Photo provided by Tulane University.

NEW ORLEANS – A new study from Tulane University’s Newcomb Institute is sounding the alarm over an escalating crisis in Louisiana. Titled “Substance Use and Mental Health in Louisiana: January 2025,” the research reveals that nearly one in nine adults in the state, almost 400,000 men and women, are grappling with severe depression and/or anxiety,

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter