Melaco Sisters Hardware Announces Raffle

CUT OFF, La. (press release) — Melaco Sisters, a woman-owned, Do it Best member hardware store serving southeast Louisiana, announced its “Raffle for a Cause,” open now through Nov. 3. Tickets are $5 each, and every entry goes toward supporting Lady of the Sea General Hospital’s Free Breast Screening Program.

Participants will have a chance to win a Kitchen Essentials Prize Pack valued at $225.77. The prize includes a two-piece wooden spoon set, a RADA paring knife and sharpener, and a 13-inch McWare oval roaster. There is no limit on entries, and each ticket purchased increases the odds of winning while directly supporting expanded access to early detection services in the community.

“Every ticket sold brings us one step closer to helping women in our community access free breast screenings. It’s about making a real difference, one $5 ticket at a time,” said Lauren Melancon Guidry, co-owner of Melaco Sisters.

Alongside the raffle, Melaco Sisters has dedicated its paint department to breast cancer awareness throughout October. The space has been decorated in pink, and visitors are invited to pick up free ribbons to share messages of support, whether in recognition of survivors or in memory of loved ones affected by the disease.

“We’re thrilled to turn our paint department pink this month and rally our community around such an important cause. Breast cancer awareness and early detection save lives,” said Vanessa Pierce, co-owner of Melaco Sisters.

Tickets are available for purchase in-store at Melaco Sisters through Nov. 3, with all proceeds benefiting Lady of the Sea General Hospital’s Free Breast Screening Program.

About Melaco Sisters, LLC

Melaco Sisters Hardware & Supplies was founded in 2018 by sisters Vanessa Melancon Pierce and Lauren Melancon Guidry. As third-generation leaders of their family’s offshore service vessel company, Lauren and Vanessa blazed their own trail in another industry, keeping in mind the needs of their family business.

Melaco Sisters Hardware & Supplies is a 23,000-square-foot retail hardware store devoted to the South Lafourche community they serve. With a focus on customer service, the team prides itself in assisting homeowners, contractors, commercial fishermen, oil companies, and others with any project.

Leveraging their knowledge of offshore oil and gas operations, Lauren and Vanessa began planning an Industrial/Commercial (INCOM) Department that could service offshore and commercial customers. Melaco Sisters Hardware & Supplies continues to grow as customer needs arise.