Meet the Staff

The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce was founded in 2004 to provide members with the opportunity to build mutually beneficial partnerships within the City of New Orleans. Currently the Chamber has over 1,300 members and offers some of the lowest dues in the region.

Mission

To provide the opportunities and resources that will enable businesses to prosper through networking, education and advocacy.

Vision

To be the leading membership organization that connects all businesses to foster opportunity, development and growth in the New Orleans community.

Sandra Lombana Lindquist

President & CEO

FUN FACT: As a child of Panamanian and German immigrants, Sandra has lived in over a dozen cities and traveled to many more. She chooses to call this beautifully eclectic City of New Orleans her home.

Ashley Hilsman

Executive Vice President

FUN FACT: Ashley is a busy mom of a two-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, but always makes time during football season. With Saints Sundays at the Dome and on SEC Saturdays, you’ll find her rooting for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, Ashley’s hometown team!

Alexis Walker

Membership & Events Manager

FUN FACT: Born and raised in New Orleans, Alexis grew up with a passion for sports! Before joining the Chamber, she worked for the NFL, NBA and MiLB. Her love for event planning and bringing people together in the greatest city in the world led her to the Chamber and she’s so glad it did!

Samira Medina

Marketing Manager

FUN FACT: Samira grew up in Honduras and moved to the U.S. when she was 16. She began modeling at 17 and still does it occasionally. She’s passionate about content creation and absolutely obsessed with wellness—living a healthy lifestyle!

Candise Kola

Executive Assistant

FUN FACT: Candise is an avid Vespa enthusiast. In her spare time, she also enjoys assisting people with house sitting and pet care.

YouthForce NOLA

2024 Internships

Lavender Williams from Warren Easton Charter High School, Marlon Smith Jr from Edna Karr High School.