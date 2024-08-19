Meet the Port of South Louisiana Commissioners

Florence Dumas

Dumas is a new member of the board having started this past year. But she said her prior work experience at Entergy prepared her well for her role as a commissioner. “My experience and Stanley Bazile watched me grow for over 10 years, and working with the port at Entergy peaked my interest as to how to become a commissioner,” Dumas said. “So when asked, I accepted.”

A resident of Donaldsonville in St. James Parish, Dumas said she knows the history of the community that can add to the Port. She was chosen as “Volunteer of the Year” for the St. James Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana because of her commitment to giving back to St. James Parish.

Dumas said she’s “so glad to have the opportunity to serve and be chosen as the first African-American woman as a commissioner,” and looks forward to networking and developing relationships with new and returning commissioners to ensure that “we prosper and are the best we can be.”

Jason Duhe

Jason Duhe considers it an honor to serve as a commissioner. “I have had the privilege of working 33 years in the upstream global oil and gas industry for major oil and gas companies,” he said. “A broad range of global experience with a variety of senior leadership roles spanning from engineering through strategic business growth globally, positions me well with my commissioner colleagues to help strengthen steering and decision quality, and bring sustainable growth opportunities to the CEOr and his staff to execute.”

Duhe said he actually wasn’t looking for the role when the opportunity came knocking. “It wasn’t something that was on my radar, however civic duty should be on everyone’s agenda,” he said. “An unexpected vacancy came open, and our community leaders reached out and asked for my consideration, and I welcomed the opportunity to support a cause that directly touches our local people and economy and United States security of commodities and goods.”

Regardless of whatever role he holds, Duhe said his agenda is to “create a legacy where the people, community, and businesses are better than when I arrived.”

Joey Murray

Joey Murray goes way back with the Port. He’s been in the design, development and construction business for most of his life. “My first appointment to serve on the board of commissioners of the Port of South Louisiana was during Governor Mike Foster’s Administration and I have been reappointed under Governors Blanco, Jindal, Edwards and Landry,” Murray said.

He said one of his strongest skill sets is listening, learning and communicating. For Murray, the role of commissioners is similar to a member of a board of directors. “We, as a board, must understand and be a part of the larger discussion of the direction of this port, setting policy and direction,” he said. “I believe that each commissioner was selected and appointed based on their experience and ability. Each of the commissioners today bring their own skillsets to the board. Every decision we make should lead to a better path for the port district.”

Julie Hebert

Originally from Michigan, Julie Hebert moved down south after “marrying into a family of lifelong Louisiana residents born on the waterways of this great state.” Hebert is the owner and permitting specialist of Coastal Permitting, an environmental consulting group. She said that although her work is based in St. Charles Parish and covers the entire state, much of their recreational time is spent is on the beautiful river systems and Gulf Coast that transport products throughout the State of Louisiana and the world.

Hebert is newly appointed to the Port as a commissioner and said that she’s “humbled and honored” for the position. She looks forward to working with the staff and her fellow commissioners. “I have a long history of being able to bring people together to work towards common goals and win-win solutions,” she said. “I see tremendous potential for growth at the Port and I think my experience and business acumen have the potential to help proactively facilitate, create and reinforce the polices necessary for the growth of the Port of South Louisiana that will benefit our River Region, State of Louisiana, and ultimately world commerce.”

Louis Joseph

Joseph has been serving on the board of Port of South Louisiana for almost 25 years. He said his dad taught him politics, and he thought it was a good opportunity to do some good. But he admits he was nervous in the beginning. “In the end, I feel good and have helped the Port grow over the years, holding every position except secretary,” Joseph said.

Joseph said he’s excited about the future of the Port. “We have some energy in our staff, including Paul,” he said. “He’s very creative and he’s a go getter and the commission we have, we will do great things.”.

For Joseph, the Port is poised to go to another level with “what we have right now. We can’t look back, we have to go forward. The only decisions have to be great decisions, and it’s time to take chances without being afraid of risk.”

He said that when he started in 1998, he never dreamed that what the Port has become was possible. “There’s been a lot of growth and we learn from each other and communicate,” he said. “Communication can take you a long way.”

Robbie LeBlanc

Robbie LeBlanc is a people person. He always has been. He said his experience networking is what made him feel like the Port would be a good fit when he was appointed as a commissioner by the governor. “I wanted to be a part of a great organization,” he said. “I see this organization as a huge economic development for both region and state as a whole.”

LeBlanc said he’s “honored and thrilled” to serve as commissioner and his main goal is to leave the Port better than when he found it and “help move the Port in a direction to expand, reach and expand economic development, create jobs, not only keep it rolling but increase our capacity that would benefit our region and state — continue to feed the world.”

“The future is very promising and collaboration between the Louisiana ports will help unify and benefit us all,” LeBlanc said. “The potential for new business and industry is great in the region.”

Ryan Burks

Burks has served as a commissioner since May of 2020 — taking the job in the midst of a global pandemic. He said when his parish president asked him, he heeded the call because he felt it was his civic duty.

A native of St. Charles Parish, Burks grew up in New Sarpy and Destrehan. He brought a ton of experience with him to the job. “I’ve been in various leadership positions in other organizations for the past 20 years such as corporate CEO, Board Chairman and Committee Chairman,” Burks said.

Burks said he considers his strongest skills to be “team building, coordination and leadership” — all of which are vital to being an effective commissioner. He plans to continue using his skills to improve the efficiency of port operations, build infrastructure and operational capacity to bolster the economic impact of the Port.

“The Port of South Louisiana will be a flagship port for the Louisiana and the Gulf region,” Burks said. “There is a tremendous amount of agricultural and industrial impact that we have on the world economy which will only get greater.”

Stanley Bazile

Stanley Bazille started his career asa carpenter at Boh Brothers Construction Company. From there, he worked as an operator at Kaiser Aluminum for 10 years and then LaRoche Chemicals for 15 years, retiring in 1999. He’s been serving as a commissioner for 12 years.

Bazile was born the sixth of nine children on the former Chopin Plantation in St. James Parish. As a child growing up in the “Moonshine” area, he was affectionately called “Lollypop” and “Stan” by many.

Bazile was the first African-American Constable of Ward 6 in St. James Parish serving 2 terms. He’s the past state Secretary of St. John Grand Lodge of Louisiana, Magnolia Lodge, Past President of the Southern University River Parishes Quarter Back Club, Chairman of the MLK Foundation, Board of Trustees member of the Highways Baptist Church in Vacherie.

Bazile said he’d like to see the dredging of the Mississippi River so that shipping containers can come up to the Port, and plans to continue working with the CEO, staff and commissioners to grow and build the Port.

Joseph M. Scontrino

Joseph M. Scontrino, representing St. John Parish, brings extensive experience in real estate and construction to his role as Executive Vice President of the Port of South Louisiana Commission. A native of the New Orleans area, Scontrino has dedicated much of his life to serving his community. Appointed to the board three years ago, he continues to leverage his expertise in economic development to benefit the port and its surrounding areas.

In addition to his role on the commission, Scontrino owns and operates a successful building and development company established in 1992. His passion for civic involvement is evident through his past work with the Louisiana Housing and Finance Authority, and his contributions to projects like the St. John Airport development highlight his commitment to local economic growth. Scontrino’s vision includes enhancing transportation infrastructure and expanding port facilities to accommodate larger ships, ensuring the port remains competitive.