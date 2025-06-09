Medical Professional Liability Association Appoints Metairie Chair

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – J. Michael Conerly, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of LAMMICO, a top medical professional liability insurer in Louisiana headquartered in Metairie, was elected to serve as Chair of the Medical Professional Liability (MPL) Association Board of Directors.

The MPL Association is the leading international organization representing the medical and hospital professional liability insurance community.

Dr. Conerly is a long-standing member of LAMMICO’s leadership. He was elected as chairman of the LAMMICO Board of Directors in 2011 after serving on the Board since 1999, and was named President and CEO of the Company in 2019.

Dr. Conerly participated in the MPL Association’s Fellows Leadership Program and now serves as the Program’s advisor. In addition, he is the Chair of the Association’s Leadership Forum, and has served on the Activities Committee, International Section and is a member of the Regional Member Roundtable.

As a surgical specialist, Dr. Conerly is certified by the American Board of Surgery and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Conerly at the helm of the Board,” said MPL Association Interim President and CEO Eric R. Anderson. “He has an extensive and distinguished career in the healthcare and medical professional liability fields, and we will benefit greatly from his guidance and expertise.”

About LAMMICO

LAMMICO is an “A” rated, mutual professional liability insurance company serving physicians, hospitals, facilities, and healthcare providers for over 40 years. Through LAMMICO and LAMMICO RRG, the company operates in the southern region of the United States offering competitively priced comprehensive products and services to protect those who care for others.

About MPLA

The Medical Professional Liability Association is the insurance industry trade association that represents a full range of entities doing business in the medical professional liability (MPL) arena. These include domestic and international MPL insurance companies, risk retention groups, captives, trusts, and other entities.

MPL Association membership is open to MPL enterprises owned and/or operated by physicians, hospitals, health systems, dentists and oral maxillofacial surgeons, podiatrists, chiropractors, and healthcare providers such as nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, CRNAs, and many others, as well as insurance carriers with a substantial commitment to the MPL line.

MPL Association members insure nearly 2.5 million healthcare professionals around the world—doctors, dentists, nurses and nurse practitioners, and other healthcare providers—including more than two-thirds of America’s private practicing physicians. MPL Association members also insure 3,000 hospitals and more than 50,000 medical facilities and group practices globally.

MPL Association affiliate partners consist of those entities that provide products and services to the MPL industry.