McKernan Purchases $6M Metairie Office Building

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana personal-injury attorney Gordon McKernan, founder of Baton Rouge-based Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, has purchased the property at 3900 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Metairie for about $6 million as part of a regional expansion of his law practice.

The 30,000-square-foot property will allow the firm to consolidate and expand its New Orleans-area operations.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys – Background

Founded as the McKernan Law Firm in Baton Rouge by the late Jerry McKernan, the practice began as a small personal-injury firm. Gordon McKernan assumed leadership of the firm in 2009 and later rebranded it under its current name as it expanded across Louisiana.

- Sponsors -

Today the firm employs more than 200 staff members, including approximately 55 attorneys, and operates 13 offices statewide. According to the firm, it has secured more than $3 billion in recoveries for clients, including hundreds of settlements and verdicts exceeding $1 million.

The firm is also known for its high-profile marketing campaigns, including an extensive network of billboards featuring McKernan’s image and the slogan “Get Gordon,” which appear on highways and major corridors throughout the state.

Recent Metairie Office Transactions

McKernan’s purchase reflects continued demand for suburban office properties in Metairie, particularly along the Veterans Memorial Boulevard corridor, one of Jefferson Parish’s primary commercial districts for professional services firms including law firms.

The 100,000-square-foot Latter Center West office building was sold in late 2025 for about $9.3 million to Belle Chasse Marine Transportation (BCMT). The marine logistics company plans to relocate its corporate headquarters there, consolidating several business units in the building.

The 48,000-square-foot office building at 3908 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Metairie sold in Jan. for approximately $13.7 million to 3908 Veterans Property LLC, according to parish conveyance records.