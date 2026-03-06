Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Real Estate

McKernan Purchases $6M Metairie Office Building

March 6, 2026   |By
McKernan Purchases $6M Metairie Office Building
McKernan Purchases $6M Metairie Office Building. Metairie Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana personal-injury attorney Gordon McKernan, founder of Baton Rouge-based Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, has purchased the property at 3900 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Metairie for about $6 million as part of a regional expansion of his law practice.

The 30,000-square-foot property will allow the firm to consolidate and expand its New Orleans-area operations.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys – Background

Founded as the McKernan Law Firm in Baton Rouge by the late Jerry McKernan, the practice began as a small personal-injury firm. Gordon McKernan assumed leadership of the firm in 2009 and later rebranded it under its current name as it expanded across Louisiana.

- Sponsors -

Today the firm employs more than 200 staff members, including approximately 55 attorneys, and operates 13 offices statewide. According to the firm, it has secured more than $3 billion in recoveries for clients, including hundreds of settlements and verdicts exceeding $1 million.

The firm is also known for its high-profile marketing campaigns, including an extensive network of billboards featuring McKernan’s image and the slogan “Get Gordon,” which appear on highways and major corridors throughout the state.

Recent Metairie Office Transactions

McKernan’s purchase reflects continued demand for suburban office properties in Metairie, particularly along the Veterans Memorial Boulevard corridor, one of Jefferson Parish’s primary commercial districts for professional services firms including law firms.

- Partner Content -

Junior League of New Orleans Opens Applications for 2026 Woman Entrepreneur Fellowship Pitch Competition

Women business owners make up less than half of majority-owned enterprises in the United States, only 39.2 percent, according to the 2024 National Women’s...
Read More

The 100,000-square-foot Latter Center West office building was sold in late 2025 for about $9.3 million to Belle Chasse Marine Transportation (BCMT). The marine logistics company plans to relocate its corporate headquarters there, consolidating several business units in the building.

The 48,000-square-foot office building at 3908 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Metairie sold in Jan. for approximately $13.7 million to 3908 Veterans Property LLC, according to parish conveyance records.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2026 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter