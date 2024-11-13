McGlinchey Stafford Earns Top Rankings in 2025 Best Law Firms® Guide, With Strong Showing in Louisiana

AUGUSTA, Ga. (press release) — McGlinchey Stafford, a leading full-service law firm, has been prominently recognized in the 2025 edition of Best Law Firms®, with significant achievements in Louisiana. The firm earned 18 “Metropolitan Tier One” rankings across multiple practice areas in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and other key markets, reinforcing its leadership in the state’s legal community.

Among the firm’s notable successes in Louisiana, McGlinchey Stafford received a Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in New Orleans for Admiralty and Maritime Law, which has been newly promoted from Tier 2. This recognition underscores the firm’s long-standing commitment to providing top-tier legal services in this vital area of practice for the Gulf Coast region.

In Baton Rouge, McGlinchey Stafford earned a Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in Financial Services Regulation Law, a newly added recognition for 2025, further demonstrating the firm’s expertise in navigating complex regulatory matters for financial institutions. The firm also secured a Tier 1 ranking in Commercial Litigation, among others, across multiple practice areas that support businesses and industries critical to Louisiana’s economy.

“Louisiana is a key part of McGlinchey Stafford’s growth strategy, and we are proud to be recognized for our continued leadership in the region,” said [Firm Spokesperson/Managing Partner’s Name]. “Our team in Baton Rouge and New Orleans works tirelessly to support our clients with the highest level of legal expertise, and we are honored to be recognized for our dedication to excellence.”

Key Rankings for McGlinchey Stafford in Louisiana:

New Orleans

Admiralty & Maritime Law (Tier 1) – Promoted from Tier 2

(Tier 1) – Promoted from Tier 2 Banking and Finance Law (Tier 2)

(Tier 2) Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law (Tier 2)

(Tier 2) Commercial Litigation (Tier 1)

(Tier 1) Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law (Tier 1)

(Tier 1) Labor Law – Management (Tier 1)

(Tier 1) Litigation – Insurance (Tier 1)

(Tier 1) Litigation – Labor & Employment (Tier 1)

(Tier 1) Securitization and Structured Finance Law (Tier 2) – New for 2025

Baton Rouge

Appellate Practice (Tier 1)

(Tier 1) Banking and Finance Law (Tier 2)

(Tier 2) Commercial Litigation (Tier 1)

(Tier 1) Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law (Tier 1)

(Tier 1) Financial Services Regulation Law (Tier 1) – New for 2025

(Tier 1) – New for 2025 Insurance Law (Tier 1)

These rankings reflect McGlinchey Stafford’s deep roots in Louisiana, as well as its national reputation in key areas of financial services regulation, litigation, and corporate law.

National and Metropolitan Success

In addition to its Louisiana-based rankings, McGlinchey Stafford earned National Tier 2 rankings in Financial Services Regulation Law, Litigation – Banking & Finance, and Commercial Litigation, highlighting the firm’s strength in these areas across the United States. The firm also received recognition in several other metropolitan markets, further extending its reputation for excellence.

A Commitment to Louisiana’s Future

McGlinchey Stafford has a long history of providing innovative legal solutions to businesses, financial institutions, and individuals across Louisiana. The firm’s continued recognition in Best Law Firms® is a testament to its dedicated attorneys and their role in shaping the legal and business environments of Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and beyond.

As Louisiana’s legal needs continue to evolve, McGlinchey Stafford remains committed to offering the highest level of service and expertise to clients in the state and throughout the Gulf Coast region.