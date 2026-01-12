McGlinchey Stafford Disbands After Decades in Practice

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans–based McGlinchey Stafford PLLC, once one of the region’s largest law firms, has voted to disband, beginning an orderly wind-down of its operations after more than four decades in practice. Founded in New Orleans in the early 1980s, the firm expanded over time into a multi-state practice with offices across the South and Mid-Atlantic. The firm’s equity members voted on Jan. 5 and the decision was publicly announced the following day.

“After careful consideration, the firm’s equity members voted to pursue an orderly wind-down of McGlinchey Stafford,” said Managing Member Michael Ferachi.

Ferachi said the firm has retained outside consultants and legal counsel to oversee the wind-down process, including the transition of client matters and support for employees as attorneys and staff move to new firms.

“Our focus now is on ensuring a smooth transition for our clients and supporting our attorneys and staff as they move forward,” Ferachi said.

Reasons Cited for the Decision

Firm leadership said the decision followed months of internal evaluation rather than a sudden development.

“This decision reflects a combination of external market pressures and internal factors that have developed over several years, rather than any single event,” said Ferachi.

Among the factors cited were lagging collections in an increasingly competitive legal market, compounded by internal issues that made long-term sustainability difficult. Ferachi said the vote was not driven by the departure of any individual lawyer or by a discrete leadership dispute, but rather by a broader assessment of the firm’s financial trajectory and strategic outlook.

At the time the wind-down was announced, McGlinchey Stafford reported having approximately 160 attorneys across 18 offices in multiple states, giving it a sizable regional and national footprint as recently as early 2026.

Where Lawyers and Practices Are Going

As is typical in law-firm dissolutions, client relationships are expected to follow the attorneys handling those matters. While the firm has not released a comprehensive accounting of attorney destinations, several significant group moves have been confirmed.

Adams & Reese Absorbs Corporate and Real Estate Group

Adams & Reese has approved the addition of most of McGlinchey’s corporate and real estate practice. The group, led by former McGlinchey attorneys Rudy Aguilar and Jean-Paul Perrault, consists of 14 timekeepers, most of whom are based in Baton Rouge. The group is expected to formally join Adams & Reese on Jan. 16, 2026, marking the largest confirmed transfer of lawyers tied to the firm’s wind-down.

Jones Walker Adds Litigation Team

Separately, Jones Walker announced that it had brought on litigator Deirdre McGlinchey, along with Rob Denny as special counsel and two associates, into its New Orleans office. That move occurred prior to the Jan. 5 wind-down vote but has been cited in industry coverage as one of the notable departures during McGlinchey Stafford’s final months.

Other Potential Moves

Additional attorney departures are believed to be in progress, though details remain limited. Industry reporting has referenced the possibility of some McGlinchey lawyers moving to Phelps Dunbar, but as of now those reports remain tentative, with no publicly confirmed rosters, practice groups, or start dates announced.

McGlinchey Stafford Client Transitions Still Ongoing

McGlinchey Stafford has said its wind-down will prioritize continuity of client service and the orderly transfer of matters to new firms. However, the firm has not released a firmwide breakdown of where specific clients or practice areas are being transferred, and additional moves are expected to become public in the coming weeks as lateral hires are finalized.

For now, the Adams & Reese corporate and real estate group transfer and the earlier Jones Walker litigation hires represent the clearest confirmed destinations for McGlinchey attorneys as the firm proceeds with its dissolution.