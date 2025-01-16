McEnery Residential Announces the Expansion of their Northshore Office to Include The Morse Team

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – McEnery Residential is pleased to announce the expansion of their Northshore office to include The Morse Team, one of the most successful residential real estate sales teams on the Northshore. This new union brings together the McEnery and Morse families which are both trusted names in St. Tammany Parish real estate.

The Morse Team is a family formed team who got their start when Kay Morse acquired her real estate license in 1986. By 1993, Kay had founded The Morse Team, which has now grown into a multi-generational real estate team serving the Northshore market. Since Kay’s retirement in 2020, The Morse Team includes Kay’s daughters, Candy Morse Modeen and Melody Morse Barousse, and her granddaughter, Kate Barousse Friedman. Together they have over 40 years of experience.

McEnery Residential is a boutique residential real estate brokerage company based in the heart of the historic New Orleans footprint. They stated that Candy, Melody and Kate embody the exact culture, integrity and vision that are the foundation of the McEnery Residential brand. Their addition to the existing Northshore Team is in keeping with the company’s strong and steady growth plan, which includes always focusing on quality over quantity and ensuring compatibility with the company’s existing agents, brand, and client base.

This next step for McEnery and Morse is a direct by-product of the tremendous work of Molly Dugger Koenig and Margot Castaing Rainold, McEnery Residential’s current Northshore office leaders. The success created through the marriage of the McEnery brand with Molly and Margot’s unmatched work-ethic, network, and expertise is the source of this new partnership with The Morse Team. The expanded team will continue to provide real estate brokerage services across the entire geography of the marketplace. With that in mind, the future is bright as McEnery Residential doubles the size of their Covington-based operations at 427 N. Columbia Street.