McEnery Residential Acquires Delery Comarda Realtors

NEW ORLEANS — McEnery Residential, owned by Parke McEnery, has completed its acquisition of Delery Comarda Realtors, an Engel & Völkers franchise. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sisters Joyce Delery and Anne Comarda, real estate veterans who founded their company a decade ago, will join Delery’s team. About 20 of their agents also will join the brokerage, expanding its size to more than 80 team members. Delery will serve as lead associate broker alongside Managing Broker Mike Humphrey.

“This union of expertise will serve to expand McEnery Residential’s market share across the New Orleans metropolitan marketplace and will further entrench the company as the most local and well connected residential real estate brokerage in New Orleans,” a spokesperson said. “In light of recent industry events, both nationally and locally, this commitment to growth and investment represents McEnery’s doubling down on the relevance of local expertise and local relationships.”

- Sponsors -

McEnery Residential will assume the Engel & Völkers lease at 722 Martin Behrman Avenue in Metairie. Its main office is in the 4900 block of Magazine Street.

The following agents will be joining the McEnery Residential team: Warren Backer Jr., Jay Batt, Sally Brower, Kevin Callahan, Julie Comarda, Margaret Crews, Jonathan Goedecke, Paul Kogos, Patricia Lo, Claire Marquette, Ellie Platt, Emilie Riser Moseley, Doug Rodick, Sue Tiblier, Gizelda Toomer, Bill Trapp, Jim Underwood, Colleen Vergona and Margaret Villere.