McDonald’s Releases Louisiana Economic Impact Data

NEW ORLEANS — McDonald’s released updated U.S. Economic Impact Reports detailing its employment, sourcing, and community investment activity nationwide, including new data highlighting the company’s economic footprint in Louisiana.

Across the state the McDonald’s system purchased more than $12 million in ingredients in 2024, including more than 19 million pounds of sugar sourced within the state. More than 11,500 crew members and managers are employed at McDonald’s restaurants across Louisiana, according to the company.

McDonald’s also reported workforce investment activity in the state through its Archways to Opportunity education program. Over a one-year period, the company provided $529,000 in tuition assistance to more than 260 Louisiana restaurant employees, supporting efforts to improve English proficiency, earn high school diplomas, pursue college degrees, and plan for future careers.

In addition, McDonald’s said its restaurants and franchisees helped raise more than $1.2 million statewide through Ronald McDonald House fundraising initiatives, providing support to nearly 300 families with children receiving medical care.

While Louisiana represents a relatively small share of McDonald’s overall U.S. footprint, the company said the state-level data illustrates how national-scale operations translate into localized economic activity through employment, in-state sourcing, education support, and charitable fundraising.

McDonald’s Nationwide Impact

Nationwide, McDonald’s estimates that millions of Americans are connected to its operations through employment, agriculture, supply chains, and consumer activity. The company reports that roughly one in eight Americans has worked at a McDonald’s restaurant at some point, while farmers, suppliers, and distributors provide ingredients and services to nearly 14,000 U.S. locations.

Each year, McDonald’s works with Oxford Economics to measure its economic footprint at the national, state, and local levels. The updated reports cover all 50 states, 21 major cities—including 10 newly added markets—and nationwide activity.

McDonald’s said the analysis models state-level effects by estimating direct restaurant employment and spending, indirect supply-chain activity, and induced economic impacts generated by wages and local purchasing.

According to the reports, the McDonald’s system supports more than 1 million jobs across the United States and contributes more than $72 billion to U.S. gross domestic product. The company notes that 95% of its U.S. restaurants are locally owned and operated by franchisees.

“Being part of the everyday fabric of communities across America is both a privilege and a responsibility,” said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA. He said the company aims to use the scale of its franchise system and supplier network to generate economic impact in local communities and across the country.

The full 2024 McDonald’s U.S. Economic Impact Reports include state-by-state and city-level data detailing employment, sourcing, education investment, and community support initiatives.