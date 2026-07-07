MCBANK Expands Downtown Headquarters

NEW ORLEANS – MCBANK has executed a lease agreement for additional office space in the Pan-American Life Center at 601 Poydras St., expanding its downtown New Orleans headquarters from 6,710 square feet to more than 23,000 square feet.

The bank plans to eventually occupy the entire 12th floor of the building.

The headquarters expansion follows MCBANK’s merger with an investor group led by former IBERIABANK executives and a capital raise of more than $225 million to support the bank’s long-term growth strategy. The group is led by Daryl Byrd, the former longtime chief executive of IBERIABANK, who now serves as chairman and chief executive officer of MC Bancshares Inc.

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The new space in the Class A office tower reflects MCBANK’s continued growth and long-term commitment to the New Orleans market. It features an atrium design and will serve as a collaborative workspace for employees while providing meeting space for clients and community partners.

“This investment reflects our confidence in the future of both our organization and this community,” said Daryl Byrd, chairman and chief executive officer of MC Bancshares Inc. “As our team continues to grow, we wanted a space that supports collaboration, welcomes our clients and community partners, and positions us for continued success.”

The additional space will complement MCBANK’s existing presence in the New Orleans market while providing capacity to support its expanding operations and workforce. The bank also thanked Stirling for its partnership during the lease process.

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MCBANK recently opened a full-service banking center at the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Union Street in downtown New Orleans and announced plans for a new River Ranch office in Lafayette. The bank also plans to open offices in Atlanta, Miami, Baton Rouge and Birmingham by the end of the year.