Harrison Frampton – MCBANK Appoints New Orleans Market President. Photo provided by MCBANK.

NEW ORLEANS – M C Bank & Trust (“MCBANK”) has announced the promotion of Harrison Frampton to New Orleans market president, further strengthening the bank’s leadership as it continues to expand its presence and relationships throughout the New Orleans market.

In his expanded role, Frampton will lead MCBANK’s continued growth in New Orleans, working closely with the bank’s commercial, private banking and retail teams to deepen client relationships and develop new business opportunities.

“Harrison is a talented banker, a strong relationship builder and someone who understands the New Orleans community,” said Daryl Byrd, chairman and chief executive officer of MC Bancshares, Inc. “Our strategy is centered on having experienced bankers who know their communities, make decisions locally and build lasting client relationships. Harrison is well positioned to lead that effort as we continue investing in and growing our presence in New Orleans.”

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Frampton joined MCBANK in May 2026 as commercial market group manager. His banking career spans more than 18 years and includes extensive experience in commercial banking and relationship management in New Orleans.

“Harrison has been an important part of our growth in the market, and we are excited to have him take on this expanded leadership role,” said Karl Hoefer, MCBANK’s regional president for Louisiana and Texas. “Harrison embodies the relationship-driven approach to banking that is central to how we want to serve our clients and grow MCBANK.”

“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead our New Orleans market and continue building on the momentum we have established,” Frampton said. “We have an experienced team, strong relationships throughout the community and a tremendous opportunity to grow by remaining focused and responsive for our clients.”

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MCBANK New Orleans Region Presence

MCBANK’s New Orleans market includes a team of relationship bankers, client specialists and support personnel. In addition to its executive offices at the Pan American Life Building on Poydras, MCBANK’s Greater New Orleans footprint includes locations on St. Charles Avenue in the CBD, Harrison Avenue in Lakeview, Veterans and Causeway in Metairie, and Highway 190 in Covington.

An Uptown New Orleans banking center at Magazine and Jefferson is on track to open in 2027.