MCBANK Appoints New Louisiana State President

BATON ROUGE – M C Bank & Trust (“MCBANK”) has announced the appointment of veteran banking leader John Everett as Louisiana State President, effective July 10, 2026.

In this role, Everett will lead and expand MCBANK’s commercial, private banking and retail teams in the bank’s Louisiana markets, which presently include Greater New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and Morgan City and may grow to include additional markets throughout the state.

Everett brings more than 32 years of experience in banking, with a proven track record of leading high-performing teams, providing exceptional service to clients, and developing valuable relationships. Prior to joining MCBANK, Everett served as the Baton Rouge Market President at First Horizon after having held a market leadership role at IBERIABANK.

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“We are thrilled to welcome John to our leadership team,” said Daryl Byrd, chairman and chief executive officer of MC Bancshares, Inc., the holding company for MCBANK. “John’s extensive expertise, commitment to excellence, and strong relationships with business leaders and decision-makers in Baton Rouge and throughout Louisiana make him an ideal fit as we continue to execute our growth strategy and deliver exceptional value to our clients, shareholders and associates.”

“John is widely considered to be one of the top bankers in Louisiana, and especially in Baton Rouge. His record of success and expertise will contribute mightily to our growth,” said Karl Hoefer, MCBANK’s regional president for Louisiana and Texas. “His leadership, talents and strong connectivity to clients in Baton Rouge and other communities throughout the state will be valuable to MCBANK as it continues to grow its franchise.”

“I am excited to join MCBANK at such an important time,” said Everett. “With the infusion of an exceptionally talented team brought on to help us become a significant regional player in these markets, I look forward to contributing to our success.”

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A native of Baton Rouge, Everett graduated from University High School in Baton Rouge, earned his undergraduate degree from Millsaps College in 1991, and his Master of Business Administration from Louisiana State University in 1994. He began his banking career with First Commerce Corp. in New Orleans, then served as vice president in commercial banking with Whitney National Bank in Baton Rouge prior to joining IBERIABANK in 2008.

Everett has been an active leader in the Baton Rouge community for decades, having served in leadership capacities at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Teach for American Greater Baton Rouge, and the executive committee and board of directors of Women’s Hospital and the Foundation for Woman’s.

About MCBANK

As of March 31, 2026, MCBANK had total assets of approximately $490 million. As of now, MCBANK has reached approximately $700 million in total assets, with a 90-day prospective loan pipeline of approximately $400 million. MCBANK currently projects it will be close to or cross the $1 billion asset mark by September 30, 2026.