METAIRIE, La. — MBT Bancshares Inc., the holding company of Metairie Bank & Trust Co., announced Nov. 25 that its board of directors has declared a semiannual cash dividend of 53 cents per share, marking its second consecutive dividend increase as the bank continues to report growth in earnings, assets, deposits and lending.

The dividend, approved by the board Nov. 24, is payable Jan. 4, 2027, to shareholders of record at the close of business Dec. 7, 2026. The payment represents a 1.9% increase from the 52 cents per share paid in July 2026 and a 6% increase from the 50 cents per share paid in January 2026.

MBT Bancshares – Financial Performance

According to regulatory financial reports, Metairie Bank & Trust recorded net income of approximately $6.5 million during the first nine months of 2026, up nearly 22% from $5.3 million during the corresponding period in 2025.

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As of Sept. 30, the bank reported total assets of $670.2 million, up from $643.3 million a year earlier. Total deposits increased approximately 4% to $590.1 million, while net loans and leases increased 7.7% to $513.4 million.

The bank’s lending portfolio is concentrated in residential and commercial real estate, including construction financing, according to MBT Bancshares’ 2025 audited financial statements.

Regional Banking Operations

Founded in 1947, Metairie Bank was the first bank established on the East Bank of Jefferson Parish. The community bank currently operates eight locations across Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, including branches in Mandeville and Covington.

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In addition to commercial and consumer banking services, the bank operates an insurance agency, MB Insurance, and an investment advisory firm, MB Investments. MBT Bancshares became the bank’s holding company in March 2018.