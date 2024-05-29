Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Banking

MBT Bancshares Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

May 29, 2024   |By

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – MBT Bancshares Inc. (OTC: MBKL), the holding company of Metairie Bank & Trust, Co., announced today that its board of directors, at their meeting on May 28, 2024, declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the common stock of the company, payable on July 2, 2024, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2024. 

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements identified by words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual conditions, events, or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Additional information about Metairie Bank and Trust Company is available at www.metairiebank.com. 

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2024 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter