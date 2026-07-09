MBLB Adds 5th Floor at Hancock Whitney Center

NEW ORLEANS – The law firm of Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett (MBLB) has expanded its offices from the sixth floor into the fifth floor of the Hancock Whitney Center. MBLB held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new space on June 29 after outgrowing its previous offices following the addition of attorneys and staff from its mergers with Nalley, Dew and Miner in April 2025 and Larzelere Picou Wells Simpson Lonero LLC in January 2026.

Alan Brackett, managing member of MBLB, said, “The expansion of MBLB’s offices to another floor continues an exciting trajectory that the firm has been on the last several years. In 2019, we had outgrown our offices on the upper floors of the Hancock Whitney Center, and we then took over the entire sixth floor of the building. We had 40 offices that we thought we might have trouble filling, and here we are six years later and we’ve got two floors. It speaks to the growth of the firm and the addition of the attorneys and staff from Nalley, Dew and Miner and Larzelere Picou.”

Mr. Brackett once again worked with the design team at GOAT, the New Orleans-based architecture and design firm that built out the sixth-floor space. His direction to GOAT’s design team was to focus on maximizing natural light and making the space both efficient and comfortable.

- Sponsors -

Like on the sixth floor, the new office space embraces a more contemporary working style that better aligns the environment with some of MBLB’s core firm values. A large portion of the floor plan is devoted to communal and collaborative spaces to be used by everyone, actualizing a more egalitarian division of the floor than is typical for many law firms. The design also continues the humanist approach of the main offices.

MBLB now has 80 attorneys across four offices in three states. The firm expanded to Chicago in 2024 and Houston in 2026 and has grown significantly through those expansions and its recent mergers.

About Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett

Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett is a full‑service defense firm with decades of experience handling claims for companies in the auto dealership, maritime, construction, energy, insurance, Longshore and DBA, municipal, trucking and transportation, and workers’ compensation industries.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

Based in New Orleans, Louisiana, and with offices in Lafayette, Chicago, and Houston, the firm has grown to represent clients ranging from international corporations to national insurance companies to local businesses.