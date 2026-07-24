Mayor’s 2026 Youth Employment Program Builds Skills

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans’ Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program concluded its 2026 session after providing hundreds of local young people with paid work experience, career exploration opportunities and professional development designed to prepare them for the workforce.

Building the Future Workforce

In 2025, the program employed 1,022 young people after receiving 2,048 applications, including 230 college interns placed in career-specific roles. Participants worked more than 123,000 hours over six to eight weeks and earned more than $1.67 million in wages, providing income for youth and their families while supporting the local economy. The program also expanded its employer network by 50 businesses, with 99% of participating employers saying they planned to return in 2026.

This summer’s participants gained hands-on experience in career fields aligned with their interests while developing workplace skills including communication, teamwork, professionalism and leadership. The program also emphasized timely, accurate pay, giving participants experience with the expectations of a professional work environment.

- Sponsors -

End-of-Year Celebration

The program will celebrate participants’ accomplishments during its annual End-of-Year Celebration, which this year introduces several new features. For the first time, students will perform in an MSYEP Talent Showcase, while aspiring entrepreneurs will promote their products and services through the MSYEP Marketplace, giving young business owners an opportunity to showcase their ventures.

The city will also recognize three participants who secured permanent employment during the summer by awarding each a laptop to support their continued education and career development.

To help students prepare for the upcoming school year, UnitedHealthcare donated 500 backpacks for program participants.

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“The Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program continues to invest in the future of New Orleans by connecting young people with meaningful work experiences, career readiness training and opportunities that extend beyond the summer,” said Karmen L. McKinley, director of the Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program. “We are grateful to our employer partners, sponsors and community supporters for helping us prepare the next generation of our workforce.”

End-of-Year Celebration Sponsors

Sponsors of this year’s program and celebration include UnitedHealthcare, Professional Funeral Services Inc./Divine Foundation, the Tyrone G. Jefferson Foundation, the Because I Can Foundation and Chick-fil-A.