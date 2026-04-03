Mayor Helena Moreno to Headline Delgado’s Roast of the Town

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Delgado Community College Foundation is set to host its signature scholarship fundraiser, Roast of the Town, on Friday, April 10, at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, 500 Canal St. The evening will begin with a reception at 7 p.m. and promises an unforgettable night of humor, philanthropy and community impact.



This year’s event will spotlight New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno, who will take center stage as the evening’s honorary “roastee.” A strong advocate for workforce development and education, Mayor Moreno has championed Delgado’s mission to prepare students for high-demand careers.



Now in its 24th year, and building on last year’s success – raising more than $1 million through The Roast and other foundation initiatives, the Roast of the Town 2026 gala aims to further expand opportunities for Delgado students.



The event is made possible through the support of leading corporate and community partners, including our CAO LEVEL Sponsor Ochsner Health, Liberty Bank, All Star Electric, The Helis Foundation, Watler and Cathy Isaacson, RMS, and the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation.

Distinguished 2026 Roasters Bring Star Power

This year’s lineup of roasters features influential voices from across government, business and civic leadership:

Hon. Joseph Giarrusso , Chief Administrative Officer & First Deputy Mayor, City of New Orleans

, Chief Administrative Officer & First Deputy Mayor, City of New Orleans Aimee Quirk , SVP & Chief Corporate Development Officer, and CEO, Ochsner Ventures Greater New Orleans Region

, SVP & Chief Corporate Development Officer, and CEO, Ochsner Ventures Greater New Orleans Region Hon. Cedric Richmond , Former U.S. Congressman, Louisiana’s 2nd District

, Former U.S. Congressman, Louisiana’s 2nd District Hon. Jason Williams, District Attorney, Orleans Parish

Serving as Master of Ceremonies will be Michael Hecht, president & CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc.



The Roast is the foundation’s premiere fundraising gala that supports students and institutional advancement. Every dollar raised removes a barrier for a student – whether that’s tuition assistance, emergency support or resources that keep them enrolled and on track to graduate.



For tickets or sponsorship information, visit www.dcc.edu/go/roast.