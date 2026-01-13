Mayor Helena Moreno Signs 13 Executive Orders

NEW ORLEANS — On Jan. 12 on her first day in office, Mayor Helena Moreno signed thirteen executive orders establishing key priorities for her administration, focusing on government efficiency, infrastructure improvements, public safety, workplace standards, and sustainability.

“These executive orders represent our commitment to good governance, fiscal responsibility, and improving the quality of life for all New Orleans residents,” said Mayor Moreno. “From ensuring our streets are properly maintained to creating respectful workplace environments, these directives establish a clear path forward for my administration.”

Mayor Helena Moreno – Executive Orders

Executive Order HM 26-01: Deputy Mayors and Senior Executive Leadership establishes a deputy mayor system to strengthen strategic coordination across departments and improve accountability for outcomes. The order creates clear lines of authority in senior leadership, establishing six deputy mayors who oversee the entirety of city government.

Executive Order HM 26-02: Budget Stabilization and Efficiency Program Creates a structured, data-driven efficiency initiative to identify recurring savings and reduce waste across city government. The program will strengthen procurement and contract management while improving performance outcomes during a time of fiscal challenges.

Executive Order HM 26-03: Citywide Street Maintenance Program Establishes a program to evaluate creating a permanent, in-house Street Maintenance Unit within the Department of Public Works. This initiative aims to reduce reliance on outsourcing for street and sidewalk maintenance while improving responsiveness and accountability.

Executive Order HM 26-04: Infrastructure Coordinating Council creates an advisory committee to align planning and operations among the Department of Public Works, Sewerage and Water Board, and other infrastructure partners. The Council will improve project delivery, reduce service disruptions, and increase accountability for infrastructure projects.

Executive Order HM 26-05: Lights-On Streetlight Stabilization Initiative launches a comprehensive program to address streetlight and traffic signal outages that have plagued New Orleans for years. The initiative recognizes that adequately lighted streets are critical to public safety and serve as an important element of the administration’s coordinated approach to crime reduction.

Executive Order HM 26-06: Public Safety Review Establishes a 120-day Public Safety and Operational Readiness Assessment to evaluate agency performance and interagency coordination. The assessment will review emergency management, criminal justice system coordination, and preparedness for hurricanes, Mardi Gras, and other critical events.

Executive Order HM 26-07: Citywide Youth and Families Strategic Planning Directs the creation of a comprehensive plan for youth and family services with measurable goals and clear accountability. The order recognizes that the city’s long-term public safety, economic vitality, and quality of life depend on healthy and thriving families.

Executive Order HM 26-08: Municipal Complex Advisory Committee Creates an advisory committee to evaluate options for a new City Hall, Civil District Court building, or consolidated civic center. The committee will address aging infrastructure and operational inefficiencies that currently plague municipal buildings.

Executive Order HM 26-09: Prior Executive Orders Revokes several executive orders from the previous administration while directing a comprehensive review of others. The order ensures continuity of government while allowing the new administration to implement its priorities.

Executive Order HM 26-10: Workplace Standards Establishes citywide standards for a harassment-free, respectful workplace environment for all City employees. The order prohibits rude, abusive, or disrespectful conduct and applies to all executive branch departments, offices, boards, commissions, and agencies.

Executive Order HM 26-11: Outside Employment by Executive Branch Officials Directs a review of all policies regarding outside employment by unclassified employees. The order recognizes that public confidence depends on transparency and the perception that public employees are committed first and foremost to their public responsibilities.

Executive Order HM 26-12: Non-Essential Travel curtails the use of public funds for non-essential travel during the current financial crisis. The order explicitly states that travel regulations apply to the Office of the Mayor, including the Mayor herself.

Executive Order HM 26-13: Climate, Resilience and Sustainability Policy Reorganizes the city’s approach to climate action by distributing initiatives across city departments rather than housing them in a single office. This approach will better integrate environmental priorities into the daily work of core departments where implementation occurs.

The mayor emphasized that these executive orders represent just the beginning of her administration’s efforts to improve city services, enhance public safety, and ensure fiscal responsibility.