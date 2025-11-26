Mayer Building Company Delivers Key Projects

NEW ORLEANS – Mayer Building Company has made significant advances in its partnerships with Credit Human and the Museum of Illusions, alongside ongoing progress on various projects, including the Boutique Jefferson, all contributing to the revitalization of New Orleans region.

New Credit Human Branch Opens in Gentilly

Mayer Building Company has successfully completed the new Credit Human branch in Gentilly, marking a significant milestone in the company’s long-standing relationship with the credit union. The newly constructed facility features a modern, community-oriented design, enhancing Gentilly Boulevard with a bright, efficient, and welcoming space for its members.

New Museum of Illusions Opens in the French Quarter

In another significant development, Mayer Building Company has completed the new Museum of Illusions at Jax Brewery, a 9,300-square-foot experiential space in the heart of the French Quarter.

This project combines complex exhibit installations with optical illusion environments and precision interior finishes, featuring custom lighting and ADA-compliant pathways. Completed on a tight national rollout schedule in 2024, the Museum of Illusions enhances the riverfront area by contributing to increased tourism and job creation while revitalizing a historic building.

Mayer Building Company has recognized the exceptional efforts of its project team, led by Project Manager Ben Belou and Superintendent Chad Engolio, in bringing this attraction to life.

Upcoming Project: Boutique Jefferson

Mayer Building Company is set to begin construction on the Boutique Jefferson, a new three-story commercial building at the corner of Magazine and Jefferson in the uptown neighborhood. Designed by MetroStudio, this ground-up project aims to provide modern retail and office spaces that respect the surrounding architectural character while enhancing the community’s business landscape.

EIC Award Recognition

Mayer Building Company also announced its recent achievement of a Merit Gold Award at the ABC Bayou Excellence in Construction Awards. This honor recognizes the team’s commitment to quality, professionalism, and the high standards upheld in every project undertaken.