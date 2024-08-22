MatSing Lens Antennas Boost Connectivity at Caesars Superdome for Saints Season

IRVINE, Calif. — Have you ever been frustrated that you can’t get cellular service during the packed crowds during a Saints game at the Superdome? MatSing Lens antennas are here to answer your prayers.

The major national wireless carrier spearheaded the deployment of the state-of-the-art neutral-host network, incorporating MatSing’s lens antennas to deliver high-capacity connectivity throughout the venue. The network features 30 multibeam lens antennas, offering a range of 8 to 48 beams, ensuring comprehensive coverage across the field and seating areas. Additionally, over 200 MatSing single-beam lens antennas have been strategically installed throughout the stadium, providing multi-band and multi-carrier connectivity for the up to 83,000-seat facility.

“Video consumption has become an integral part of the fan experience at sporting events, and venues are constantly being upgraded to deliver advanced mobile connectivity with a focus on upload, which requires higher capacity,” said Bo Larsson, CEO of MatSing in a press release. “With more than 200 sectors enabled in the venue and increased network capacity provided by our innovative lens antennas, fans can enjoy a seamless experience—whether they’re streaming game highlights, posting on social media, or managing their sports betting and fantasy football teams. We’re proud to be a key part of the mobile infrastructure, ensuring the iconic venue is fully prepared for the upcoming season and beyond.”

As the New Orleans Saints note on their website, “In addition to creating targets in seating and common areas throughout the stadium, these antennas create dedicated floor zones that result in improved coverage to the field areas for fans in 12 field-level suites and the Mercedes-Benz End Zone Club, teams and on-field media and broadcast elements.”

The lens antennas, part of an expansive rip-and-replace project, will remain a permanent fixture for the future and the network is expected to be fully operational to provide superior fan engagement beginning with the Saints’ home season opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 8.

Founded in 2005, MatSing has developed and patented new meta-materials to create the world’s first lightweight and multibeam Lens Antennas. This new approach for high-performance, high-capacity antenna design is more efficient and offers key advantages over traditional antennas, the ability to provide broadband coverage, emit and maintain multiple beams, and to do so cleanly with minimal RF interference. Nationwide coverage isn’t the only critical challenge facing telecoms companies, and MatSing’s Lens antenna solution is ideal to meet the capacity demands at outdoor events, stadiums and macro uses in cities, suburbs, and rural areas. Each antenna can provide multiple independent sectors, up to 48, providing the highest capacity across multiple bands with the fewest antennas possible. MatSing lens technology is the perfect fit for 4G LTE and 5G mobile broadband coverage, and it is the most cost-effective network densification tool in the industry.